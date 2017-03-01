Heat sends fruit vendor bananas

GREEN SHOOTS: Moving into autumn, Sam Sorbello is optimistic about the season for fresh produce.

WEEKS of scorching temperatures have left Sam Sorbello working around the clock to source fruit and vegetables in a scarce market.

Fresh produce has been a major casualty of the February heatwave but Sam said he has been able to find shoppers favourite fruit and vegetables.

"Every fruit and vegetable you can name has been affected by the heat lately so I have had to get to the Brisbane markets earlier than ever to find the best produce,” Sam said.

"It's the worst year I have known for the heat but I have still managed to source a good range.”

Sam, known as Sam the Fruit and Vege Man, has sold produce at the Pig and Calf sale for several years.

He said customers appreciated being able to still buy their fruit and vegetable mainstays at his market store despite the weather.

Moving into autumn, Sam was optimistic.

"The good news we should be coming into some rain and a better season for produce.”