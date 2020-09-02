HEATING UP: When your favourite summer sport is back

PERFECT PITCH: Warwick Cricket Association is ready to get their season off to a flying start. Picture: contributed

PERFECT PITCH: Warwick Cricket Association is ready to get their season off to a flying start. Picture: contributed

WARWICK’S summer of sport is set to be a blazer, with plenty of clubs undeterred by the year’s shaky start are ready to kick off their new seasons.

Undertaking a change of the guard after last week’s annual general meeting, the popular Warwick Cricket Association will take the field on September 19.

Incoming club president Andrew Bryson said every player was itching to get under way.

“We’ve got Allora, Colts, Maryvale, Redbacks, Sovereign, Victoria Hill and Wheatvale all ready to go, and even with the few unknowns we’re hoping we can get a full season in,” Bryson said.

“We’re hoping the impact of Covid-19 on winter sports, and so many people missing out on them, will have a lot of people keen to hook into cricket.

“The clubs are always looking for new players too, especially at the start of the season.”

RELEVANT NEWS:

RISING STARS: Young guns turn setbacks to success

Warwick kids soak up wisdom from Ash Barty

TOP SPOT IN SIGHT: Water Rats ready for biggest clash yet

Junior cricketers will also be able to take the pitch soon, with their competition to get under way on October 10.

Never a one-sport town, plenty of Warwick clubs are also keen to get their summer season up and running.

Check out the list below:

Warwick Little Athletics –

Perfect for getting your little ones to try a variety of athletic sports while having fun, Warwick Little Athletics will have their season up and racing on October 11.

The club’s in-person sign-on date has passed, but they will be holding free trial days on September 6 and 13 at their grounds on Hamilton Oval at Warwick SHS.

Swimming –

For summer, getting your kids in the pool could be the ideal way to keep them cool and active at the same time.

Allora Swimming Club has confirmed their pool and squad swimming will recommence on October 1.

WIRAC’s Term 4 squad program will start October 6.

Year-rounders --

Other Warwick sports for the young, old, and everyone else in between will also be powering on throughout the summer.

The Warwick and District Tennis Association, Warwick Golf Club, and multiple lawn bowls clubs will continue their competitions into the summer months.