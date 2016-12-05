HEATWAVE: Set to continue, 40+ days and more storms ahead

THE heat that has knocked the region around for the past four days isn't going anywhere just yet.

The next three days are set to be scorchers again, with temperatures staying over 35 degrees.

The forecast today is for temperatures between 36 and a sweltering 41.

Tomorrow could reach 42 degrees.

The mercury will drop on Thursday, but only to 31 and Friday is shaping up for a top of 30 degrees.

The saving grace will be the threat of rain and storms that will be present all week.

There is a 60% chance of rain today and tomorrow and Wednesday has a 70% of showers in the morning and afternoon.

Today, there is a chance of showers over the Granite Belt with a 40% chance everywhere else.

The next three days all have the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.