36°
Heatwave fans spending spree

Sonja Koremans | 5th Dec 2016 6:26 PM
A heatwave in Warwick has sent residents on a shopping spree.
A heatwave in Warwick has sent residents on a shopping spree.

SUMMER'S first heatwave has been a hit for Warwick retailers with fans and bags of ice selling out in some stores on the weekend as residents struggled with temperatures of 36 degrees plus.

Electrical retailers, clothing outlets and ice distributors said merchandise providing warm weather relief literally walked out the door on Saturday and Sunday.

But the good news is that the mercury will be bobbing around at more moderate temperatures on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Charlie Thorn of Warwick Ice Distributors said the weekend had been the busiest two days of the year for his business.

Mr Thorn, who supplies ice to hotels, sporting clubs and supermarkets across the Southern Downs, sold 14 tonnes of it during the period.

"We usually sell about 20 tonnes of ice a week so that was a record weekend but the whole year has been busy due to an unseasonably hot winter and spring," Mr Thorn said.

"My ice cream vans have also been running at full capacity with all the Christmas events going on in the heat."

Elsewhere, Warwick Foodworks Westside Supermarket sold out of bags of ice within hours on Saturday while local hotels also reported robust ice turnover.

A Downs Heating Cooling and Outdoor spokesperson said there had been a constant rush on air conditioning enquiries yesterday.

"Most people are prepared for the hot weather but today we have had a lot of calls from those who don't want to spend another weekend like they have just had," she said.

"We have been providing a lot of quotes for split systems and evaporative coolings which are popular in Warwick as they are ideal for heatwaves and humidity."

But not everyone has been splashing out on the flashy cooling fitouts to beat the heat. Fans have also been a popular purchase.

Warwick Betta Home Living spokesperson Kate Balint said the store was prepared for the December rush on fans and air conditioners.

"It was a huge weekend for fan sales, people seem to forget how hot it gets at this time of year until it's actually upon them. Sales for air conditioning units were also up."

Meanwhile, get ready for a game of cricket on Christmas day and some reprieve from the heat, because the day is set to be a partly cloudy 28 degrees across most of the Southern Downs, according to weather forecaster, accuweather.com

This weekend, temperatures are expected to reach 24 degrees on Saturday and 28 degrees on Sunday in Warwick, according to the site.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  retailers weather forecast





