33°
News

HEATWAVE: Fears of tragedy as Qld, NSW to hit 42°C

Owen Jacques
| 1st Dec 2016 7:23 AM
An image of Australia's maximum temperatures on Saturday, as the heatwave strikes much of southern Queensland and northern NSW.
An image of Australia's maximum temperatures on Saturday, as the heatwave strikes much of southern Queensland and northern NSW. Bureau of Meteorology

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TODAY marks the start of a dangerous heatwave that will scorch Queensland and northern New South Wales until at least Tuesday next week.

Queensland Health is specifically warning regional areas as it responds to the potentially deadly conditions using the same protocols it relies on during a flood, cyclone or disease outbreak.

NSW Health also has a guide on dealing with the heatwave.

Parts of southern Queensland and northern NSW that will hit 42 as the wave breaks.

When and where it will spread, in photos (Best viewed in full screen)

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Peter Aitken is the senior director of Queensland's Health's disaster management unit.

He said hospitals across Queensland will already be spreading the message of danger "before the impact of the heat hits".

Mr Aitken said hospitals and health services are readying for a rush of patients who are struck with heat-related health issues.

"With any event where we know we are likely to experience elevated levels of demand such as heatwave, cyclone, flood or pandemic, we work with our local hospital and health services to ensure they are prepared," he said.

"We know this event will likely impact across the weekend and we need to make sure we have the clinical and support staff available to provide the appropriate level of care and response."
 


It comes as Queensland paramedics warned those in the path of the heatwave that such conditions can be fatal.

"QAS director of patient safety Tony Hucker said if the brain becomes too hot "it can be a fatal income".

"Heat stroke can actually kill you," he said.

"Once your brain gets to the temperature of about 40 degrees, it's dangerous.

 

 

HOW HOT WILL IT BE WHERE YOU ARE?

Maximum temperatures predicted during five-day heatwave
(BOM predictions as of 7.30am Thurs)

 

QUEENSLAND

  • Biloela: 41
     
  • Blackwater: 42
  • Brisbane: 36
  • Bundaberg 34
  • Caloundra 35
  • Caboolture 37
  • Dysart: 42
  • Emerald: 42
  • Gatton 41
  • Gladstone 32
  • Gympie 39
  • Hamilton Is: 31
  • Hervey Bay 32
  • Ipswich 39
  • Kingaroy 39
  • Logan: 36
  • Longreach: 43
  • Mackay 34
  • Maleny 36
  • Maroochydore 34
  • Nambour: 37
  • Maryborough 36
     
  • Moranbah: 41
  • Proserpine: 37
  • Rockhampton 38
  • Roma 43
  • Surat: 42
  • Toowoomba 37
  • Warwick 38
     

NSW

  • Coffs Harbour 33
     
  • Grafton 39
     
  • Lismore 36
     
  • Moree 42
     
  • Tamworth 38
     
  • Tweed 26

 

Who is at risk?

All residents are at risk during periods of hot or prolonged high temperatures, however some people are at a higher risk of harm.

This includes:

  • the elderly-especially those who live alone
     
  • babies and very young children
     
  • pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers
     
  • people who suffer from a pre-existing medical condition-such as diabetes, kidney disease or mental illness
     
  • people who take certain medications - such as allergy medicines (antihistamines), blood pressure and heart medications (beta-blockers), fluid tablets (diuretics) and anti-depressant or anti-psychotic medications. If you take medication, consult with your doctor for more information
     
  • people with an alcohol or drug problem
     
  • people with mobility problems or disability, who may not be able to identify or communicate their discomfort or thirst
     
  • people who are physically active-such as manual workers and people who play sport.


Preparing for a heat wave

Check air-conditioning at your home has been serviced and is working effectively.

  • Ensure you have an enough food, water, medicines and toiletries to avoid going out in the heat.
     
  • Store foods and medicines at a safe temperature. Read our food safety information to find out more.
     
  • Consider your options if the heat wave causes a loss of electricity or disrupts public transport.
     
  • Ensure you have a torch, fully charged mobile phone or a telephone that will work without electricity, a battery operated radio and sufficient batteries.
     
  • Find ways to make your home cooler-such as installing awnings, shade cloths or external blinds on the sides of the house facing the sun.
     
  • Dark metal shutters and dark curtains may absorb heat and make the room warmer and should be avoided. The use of pale curtains or reflective materials is better.
     

Coping during prolonged heat

  • Keep hydrated by drinking water regularly during the day. This generally means drinking two to three litres of water a day, depending on heat, humidity and your physical activity.
     
  • If your doctor normally restricts your fluid intake, check how much to drink during hot weather. Drinking too much water can also be dangerous, so monitor the colour of your urine. It is recommended that your water consumption should ensure that your urine is light yellow.
     
  • Avoid drinking drinks with high levels of sugar, caffeine and alcohol and very cold drinks.
     
  • Eat smaller cool meals, such as salads. Do not take additional salt tablets unless prescribed by a doctor.
     
  • Keep yourself cool. Use wet towels or scarves, put your feet in cool water or take cool (not cold) showers. Stay indoors in cool or air-conditioned facilities-either at home or at local shopping centres, libraries and cinemas.
     
  • Close curtains and blinds, and open windows (if there is a cool breeze blowing) to reduce heat entering your home.
     
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities. If you can't avoid outdoor activities don't go out in the hottest part of the day, stay in the shade, drink plenty of water and wear a hat and light coloured, loose fitting clothing. Ensure infants and children do too.
     
  • Do not leave children, adults or animals in parked vehicles, even for a short period of time.
     
  • Keep in touch with sick or frail friends, neighbours and relatives to ensure that they are coping with the heat wave conditions.
     
  • Watch or listen to news reports for information about the heat event or heat wave.

Topics:  editors picks heatwave temperature weather

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

WATCH: David Littleproud pays tribute to Warwick teacher

WATCH: David Littleproud pays tribute to Warwick teacher

David Littleproud has taken the exploits of a much loved Warwick to the floor of Parliament House in Canberra.

  • News

  • 1st Dec 2016 7:43 AM

Toyotas recalled as gear issues put drivers at risk

They may be unable to shift out of park, drive or reverse.

Historic Warwick Bank undergoes facelift

HERITAGE MAKEOVER: The exterior of Warwick's historic ANZ Bank building is being revamped.

Warwick's historic ANZ Bank building is undergoing a major facelift.

A taste of country life before home

HOMEWARD BOUND: Rob and Trish Richardson from Eastbourne in England, spent their last day in the country at the Pig and Calf Sale.

IT'S a long way from the south of England

Local Partners

Historic Warwick Bank undergoes facelift

Warwick's historic ANZ Bank building is undergoing a major facelift.

Freedom through knowledge under NDIS

FREEDOM: Life Without Barriers aims to help people with a disability and their families navigate the NDIS.

Jane has a disability that sees her confined to a wheelchair

Events you need to be at this week...

Warwick Volleyball Ladies grand finalists Grinners (back, from left) Lisa Bergemann, Rachel King and Allyne Waters (front) Awesome team members Emma Lowe, Lydia Wallace and Mandy Aspinall after the first season finals this year.

Touch, volleyball and cricket have major events in the next week

Mitchell Shield between Warwick and Stanthorpe

LOCAL DERBY: Stanthorpe captain Ben Staley with the Hendry Bourke Trophy for cricket supremacy between Warwick and Stanthorpe after a victory at Slade Park two years ago.

Warwick will host Stanthorpe in local derbies

Motocross track open for practice today

Motocross action at Morgan Park.

Dirt bike track ready for a day of practice

Now you can watch Netflix without the net

Now you can watch Netflix without the net

Netflix has announced that downloads for offline viewing will be made available around the world.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie Trolls.

DREAMWORKS' colourful family film Trolls hits cinemas today.

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

Robert Irwin turns 13 today.

He's travelled the world, wrestled crocs and starred on TV

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

EP on the way for release in 2017. Photo Contributed

Dead Eyed Stare video doesn't blink

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $175,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $215,000

Reduced to Sell -3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x...

Exceptional Family Home. Just Move in and Enjoy!

7 Sandstone Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $469,000

Nestled in a quiet street, amid low maintenance landscaped gardens on a 1408m2 elevated block, this stylish family home captures pleasant mountain views.This...

Exceptional Family Home. Just Move in and Enjoy!

7 Sandstone Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $469,000

Nestled in a quiet street, amid low maintenance landscaped gardens on a 1408m2 elevated block, this stylish family home captures pleasant mountain views.This...

Country Lifestyle

Lot 360 and 361 Myrtle Hill Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 389,000

Only 15 minutes from Warwick, 29.14 Ha (72 Acres) of fertile volcanic soil comprising cultivation and grazing with 360 degree views from the elevated house site...

131 Acres Goomburra Valley, 70 MGL Irrigation Licence

Lot 2 & 3 Inverramsay Road, Goomburra 4362

Rural 0 0 $499,000

This quality 131 acre property on two separate titles situated in the picturesque Goomburra Valley with frontage to Dalrymple Creek, 35 km from Warwick and 23km...

Established Family Home

49 Bisley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Four bedrooms all have built-ins * ensuite off main bedroom * separate formal lounge * open plan kitchen, meals and family living with reverse cycle air...

Brand New 3 Bedroom Brick Home

107a Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $249,000

This brand new 3 bedroom brick home situated in Orchard Grove Estate. Open plan kitchen, dining, family room. Single garage with remote door, covered outdoor area...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Winemakers set to sell up

MOVING ON: Robert and Peggy Channon celebrate 18 years of success with Robert Channon Wines as they contemplate selling up and retiring.

Award-winning boutique winery goes up for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!