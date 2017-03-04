Heatwave may force closure of Warwick business

The Southern Downs Garden Centre has taken a hit during this summer's heatwave.

MONTHS of severe heat on the Southern Downs took its toll not only on the residents and animals in the region, but also on one business who fear they may have to close their doors.

In a heartfelt and honest Facebook post written last night, the owners of the Southern Downs Garden Centre in Bracker Road explained the toll the relentless hot weather had taken on their business.

The post said the heat wave inflicted upon the Southern Downs from late December until recently had cost the business somewhere between $30 000 and $35 000 in year-to-date takings.

The post goes on to say it is with great sadness they have decided if door custom does not improve by the end of March they will have no choice but to look at closure at the end of the financial year.

"The Garden Centre has been a labor of love for 10 years and we are gutted to be in this situation," the post reads.

"As I have said previously we are a nursery and a nursery only. We don't have a cafe or jam shop to supplement our plants and we really want to stay that way.

"I want to repeat that NO decision will be made until March 31st but we wanted to be very open that our future does not look strong.

"It is business as usual and we will do our best to keep you informed as we move on."

Understandably, loyal customers and supporters were sad to hear the news and quick to offer their support.

Wendy Griffiths said the thought of the business contemplating having to close is very sad but completely understandable.

"You have all put so much heart and soul not to mention time into the nursery and your customer care and knowledge is second to none," she wrote.

"Thank you for keeping us informed. I hope it doesn't come to pass."

Kevin Lind said he hoped Southern Downs gardeners get behind the business.

"I need to restart my veggie garden & put new bedding plants around my roses when you have the seedlings ready to sell," he said.

"Come on Southern Downs public !"

Rita Lamerton was also upset to hear the news.

"Very sorry to learn this," she said.

"We have been with you since Brent ran the garden sales from your back yard and have seen the results of the hard work you and your family have put in to achieve your very own Nursery.

"Hope you wont have to close, but understand the situation."