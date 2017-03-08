29°
Heatwave ravages Warwick business

Kerri Moore | 8th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
CALL FOR SUPPORT: Southern Downs Garden Centre owners Ian (centre) and Brent Macdonald (right) and helper Carl Goodwin, are hoping to salvage their business after the devastation of the summer heatwave.
CALL FOR SUPPORT: Southern Downs Garden Centre owners Ian (centre) and Brent Macdonald (right) and helper Carl Goodwin, are hoping to salvage their business after the devastation of the summer heatwave.

AS THE Rose City ushers out one of the hottest ever summers, one local business fears the devastating effects are far from over.

Father and son duo Ian and Brent Macdonald said the searing heatwave that hit Warwick over past months had slugged their business to the tune of about $35,000.

The owners of Southern Downs Garden Centre said the impact had them facing the possibility they may have to close their doors after 10 years of servicing the region.

"It has taken a huge personal toll and it had us wondering 'Have we done wrong by our customers?'” Ian said.

"But we haven't done anything - it's just the heat.”

A childhood love for all things gardening was what inspired a then 14-year-old Brent to open his own nursery with the help of his dad, mum Maria, and sisters Shannen and Karlie.

The family set up shop in the backyard of their George St home and business blossomed. But push came to shove when a need for more space to meet demand came at too high a cost.

"We wanted to get bigger but the only way we could do that was to get rid of my wife's clothesline, so we were punted from home,” Ian laughed.

Under Maria's guidance, the two found their new nursery, at the Bracker Rd store they operate out of today.

The men say they were pleased to offer a huge array of products and plants that were propagated right here in the Rose City.

"It's all grown here in Warwick and we are very proud to be one of the last growers to grow our own seedlings,” Ian said.

"We service the entire region and are even supplying some of the carnival growers this year.”

Brent, now 24, said the advantages of growing their own products were offering plants that were made to survive the Warwick climate, and a cheaper cost to consumers, due to cutting out the middle man.

The Macdonalds said they had recently purchased a truck and want to take their business on the road, with a mobile nursery servicing wider areas of the Southern Downs.

They just hoped people would get behind them so they could keep their dream alive.

"I worked in healthcare before this and Brent was on the parks and gardens team at council,” Ian said.

"We gave up good jobs and secure income to follow our passion and we thought, 'after 10 years have we got it wrong?'. We're not looking for sympathy, we just want people to stand behind us and support us.

"We're just like the farmers and we've had a bad season.

"I had a farmer tell me he had never bought a casket ticket in his life but he gambled on his farm every day. So do we.”

Despite the tough times ahead, Ian and Brent said neither of them would go down without a fight.

"We will put our backs against the wall and if we have to work 20 hours a day, we will do it, Ian said.

"We just need support and understanding.”

Warwick Daily News

Could the way into Warwick be easier on the eye?

Rose City residents concerned by untidy appearance of town

