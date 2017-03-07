Heels up as Bavarian band hits Tenterfield

THE sounds of brass band music echoing around Tenterfield during the past week, was all thanks to a 29-member brass band from Germany.

It had members from bands of Ottobeuren, Hawangen and Bohen and the Unter Allgau region of Bavaria, who were in town to celebrate the 9th Biennial Bavarian Music Festival and Beerfest.

This event has its roots in the signing of the Sister City Partnership Deed by then mayor Lucy Sullivan in Ottobeuren in October 2002.

To celebrate the relationship between the towns, Tenterfield Shire Council hosted a civic welcome for the band last Wednesday in the School of Arts Theatre.

This followed its impromptu appearance at the early morning business breakfast in the School of Arts banquet hall.

The band had a busy week which included performing at a concert in the School of Arts, at a school concert at the high school, at Bruxner Park on Saturday morning to celebrate the launch of 2017 Seniors Week, at the Bavarian Beerfest in the Memorial Hall and at a performance in the Band Rotunda in Jubilee Park on Sunday morning.