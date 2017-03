A YOUNG rider has been hospitalised with serious leg injuries after falling from her motorbike earlier today.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to Gap Creek Motorbike Park at 9.31 this morning to attend to the injured rider.

Helicopter crew said in a statement that a 15-year-old sustained a suspected fracture to her leg after crashing on a jump while riding on the track.

She was transported to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.