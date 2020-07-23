Menu
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were treating the man after the significant crash on Yakapari-Seaforth Rd at 12.40pm.
Breaking

Horror photos show carnage as woman flown to hospital

Zizi Averill
Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
23rd Jul 2020 1:53 PM
UPDATE 2.40PM: A 42-year-old woman is being flown to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious, but stable condition.

A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the woman's car veered off the road near Mt Jukes and hit a tree.

She said the woman was still conscious when Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were forced to cut her from her car.

A 42 year old woman was transferred to Mackay Base Hospital by RACQ CQ Rescue after her car veered off the road near Mt Jukes and hit a tree on Thursday July 23.
"It was an absolute mess," she said.

"If she had a passenger in the car they would be dead."

The woman was treated for significant chest injuries, with possible fractures and pelvic injuries, she said.

She was flown to Mackay Base Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said initial reports indicated the patient was a man, however he confirmed a woman was injured.

A 42 year old woman was transferred to Mackay Base Hospital by RACQ CQ Rescue after her car veered off the road near Mt Jukes and hit a tree on Thursday July 23.
UPDATE 2.20PM: A MAN is in a serious condition after his vehicle crashed into a tree at Mt Jukes.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was being treated for a significant chest injury after the crash on Yakapari-Seaforth Rd at 12.40pm.

The man was onboard the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter at 2.15pm as the crew prepared to take him to hospital, he said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were treating the man after the significant crash on Yakapari-Seaforth Rd at 12.40pm.
INITIAL 2PM: A MAN has been injured after his vehicle hit a tree at Mount Jukes, 35km northwest of Mackay.

His injuries are not known, but the spokesman said a rescue helicopter had been sent.

"It's reasonably significant for them to warrant the deployment of the helicopter," he said.

 

 

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter landed at the crash site after 1.30pm, a spokeswoman said.

The Transport and Main Roads Department has reported all lanes of Yakapari-Seaforth Rd have been impacted.

More to come

