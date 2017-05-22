Helicopters to inspect electricity network

HELICOPTERS will take to the skies over south east Queensland to inspect the region's electricity network.

Powerlink aircraft will be patrolling this month and into June to ensure the ongoing safety and reliability of the network in the Southern Downs.

Southern Downs Regional Council this morning advised the patrols were an essential part of Powerlink's maintenance activities and that the specialist crews aimed to carry out the work with minimum disruption to local communities.

"These routine patrols are critical to ensure the ongoing safety and reliability of the high voltage electricity network,” the statement read.

During the aerial inspections, the helicopter pilot will seek to maintain the maximum distance practically possible from houses, livestock and crops, but low-flying helicopters do have the potential to startle livestock and can be noisy.

Local residents may see the helicopter moving relatively quickly and at a low level along the transmission lines, and in some instances, it may need to pause to enable closer inspection of the lines.

Landholders with an easement on or near their property are encouraged to register their contact details with Powerlink to receive more information about upcoming patrols in their area.

For any further information about the helicopter patrols,or to register or update your contact details, go to powerlink.com.au or freecall 1800635369 (during business hours).