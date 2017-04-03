Temperature drops, chilly week ahead

Even though winter doesn't officially begin for some time, the first frosty fingers have been felt with the temperature dropping down to 13 degrees overnight.

Warwick woke this morning to 14 degrees, but it was a 20kmh south easterly wind that added a real chill to the morning.

Temperatures for the week ahead will not top 23 degrees until Saturday when the mercury will reach 25 and 26 on Sunday.

Overnight temps won't be all that kind either hovering between 11 and 13 degrees all week.

Every day this week will see the chance of a shower or two for the Southern Downs, although the falls will be nothing like the rain experienced last week.

Thursday and Friday will be the most likely but there is only a 40% of 0-2mm on both days.