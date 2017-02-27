28°
News

Help celebrate Aboriginal heritage

Sophie Lester
| 27th Feb 2017 1:00 PM
PROUD IDENTITY: Sharman Parsons with father David Parsons at the Bunya Festival stall during Jumpers and Jazz.
PROUD IDENTITY: Sharman Parsons with father David Parsons at the Bunya Festival stall during Jumpers and Jazz. Benjamin Wilmott

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CELEBRATION and recognition of indigenous culture and heritage is at the heart of the Southern Downs Bunya Festival.

Event co-ordinator David Parsons will host the festival at his family property at North Branch Maryvale on March 18.

He said it was important for Aboriginal communities to embrace their identity but non-indigenous people were welcome to come and learn more at the festival.

"The event is based off a festival held in the Bunya Mountains and it involves the Waringh Waringh Aboriginal people and their families around Warwick in conjunction with our business, Cicada Woman,” Mr Parsons said.

"I think we're discovering by our own Inquiries that Aboriginal traditional societies were much more sophisticated than we previously though.

"But kids still grow up thinking it's uncool to be Aboriginal and tend to withdraw because of that aspect of their identity, so this is really a celebration of Aboriginal culture.”

Mr Parsons said there were plenty of activities planned for the festival which will run from midday and into the evening, including craft stalls and performances by Aboriginal musicians.

"One of the things we do on our property is, because we don't graze on most of it, we use the walk along the creek to take people and show them plants that had values for food or medicine and that sort of thing,” he said.

"For a while now we've had a stall at Jumpers and Jazz where we sell foods using traditional ingredients like the bunya nut, but with a modern twist, and we'll have that at the festival as well.

"We're having some of the elders do the traditional welcoming ceremony, and then my daughter Sharman will also do more of a spiritual welcoming down by the creek.

"We'll have an array of short films played under the stars through the evening that are either made by Aboriginal people or portray different aspect of Aboriginal life and celebrate identity.

"We'll also have local artists bring their work along and they've all done their art with a story behind it that represents their Aboriginal identity in some way.”

Mr Parsons said he hoped the festival could help to improve education surrounding indigenous traditions and race relations.

"The whole idea is to present a positive but realistic picture of Aboriginal people's cultures,” he said.

"We see it as positive that Aboriginal people can celebrate their heritage and I also think it's important that the rest of the white European population has an opportunity to learn about this stuff.”

Head out to Githabul country on March 18 for the Bunya Festival from 1-8pm, at 49 Mailmans Rd.

Entry is $10 for adults, $5 for high school students and free for kids 12 and under. All proceeds at the gate go to Waringh Waringh (Warwick Community Development Group).

To RSVP, phone 46661187 or 0456489655 or for more information, find the Waringh Waringh Bunya Festival on Facebook.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  bunya festival events waringh waringh warwick community whatson

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

IF YOU are in need of a few trendy new Instagram snaps, then get your phone and selfie-stick ready and head to Brisbane.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Help celebrate Aboriginal heritage

Help celebrate Aboriginal heritage

Head along to Maryvale for the Bunya Festival on March 18

Doing business in style

STYLE IN STORE: Louise Tait can't wait to unveil the stylish goodies and gifts from Australian makers inside her new shop, Studio Style Inside Out.

Stylish new store set to open in Warwick

New exhibit is breaking the boundaries

NAKED TRUTH: Athol Herrick Kelly - just one of the subjects to feature the No Human Being Is Illegal (in all our glory) exhibit by Deborah Kelly and collaborators, coming to Warwick Art Gallery on March 3.

Life-sized nudes at debut Warwick exhibition

Two men hospitalised after Cunningham Hwy crash

Ambulance

TWO men have been rushed to hospital after a single vehicle rollover

Local Partners

Fancy dress tea party stirs up the past

EVER wanted to dress up in 19th century attire and don tails and a top hat or an ankle-sweeping dress with a petticoat and corset?

Nothing stops one-armed woodchopper

CHAMPION AXEMAN: Nick Fredriksen competed at Killarney Show in five woodchop categories.

Woodchopper cuts through the competition at Killarney Show

Redundancies announced at JLP general freight division

CHANGE AHEAD: Redundancies announced at three separate JLP depots.

JLP redundancies confirmed

Help celebrate Aboriginal heritage

PROUD IDENTITY: Sharman Parsons with father David Parsons at the Bunya Festival stall during Jumpers and Jazz.

Head along to Maryvale for the Bunya Festival

T20 finals set to test teams in Warwick cricket

CAPTAIN'S KNOCK: Colts captain Shaun O'Leary, on the way to scoring 42, will be a key bowler with his spinners today.

Today is finals day in T20

HUGE OSCARS FAIL: Wrong film handed Best Picture award

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed

Oscars winners 2017: Full list of Academy Award winners

Viola Davis accepts the award for best actress in a supporting role for Fences at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

WHO won Oscars this year? Here’s a full list of every winner.

Why can’t Nicole Kidman clap properly?

Nicole Kidman's style of clapping has puzzled Oscars viewers.

FOR some reason, it seems Nicole doesn’t really know how to clap.

Muslim actor makes Oscars history

Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best actor in a supporting role for Moonlight at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

MOONLIGHT star Mahershala Ali makes Academy Award history.

NO ONE OFF LIMITS: Kimmel burns down the house at Oscars

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

HOST delivers a torrent of abuse on Hollywood’s night of nights.

Oscars guest’s shocking wardrobe malfunction

Blanca Blanco arrives for the 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 26 February 2017.

ACTRESS suffers X-rated wardrobe malfunction.

Star style at the Oscars 2017 red carpet

Nicole Kidman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2017: Red Carpet Dresses and Outfits — Best Dressed Celebs.

No Thru Street

5 Tahliah Place, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land Situated in West Warwick, in the Chase Estate, is a large 1161 ... $75,000

Situated in West Warwick, in the Chase Estate, is a large 1161 m fully serviced block in a quiet street. This block will suit an enthusiast with hobbies that need...

Great Value 1161m2 Building Block $75,000!!!

5 Taliah Place, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $75,000

This quality 1161sqm building block is situated in quiet area at the end of a cul de sac. All services available kerbing, town water and underground power. No...

A Must See To Believe

5 Martin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $319,900

This immaculately presented 3 bedroom brick residence has been fully renovated inside and outside. Featuring a fully enclosed indoor outdoor entertainment area...

Investment Opportunity Duplex

10 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 6 4 2 $429,000

Your opportunity to purchase a brick and tile duplex at 10 Baguley Street Warwick comprising of 2x3 bedroom plus ensuite units all with built-ins. Spacious open...

Getaway Or Build &amp; Settle In

L102 Big Hill Road, Pratten 4370

Rural 0 0 $190,000

Approximately 75 acres of gently undulating mostly cleared grass land with shade trees. Bore plus 2 dams, fenced boundary. Old 2 room shack and remnants of cooks...

Timber Home with Great Shed

1 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 3 $199,000

Perfect for first home owner in great neighbourhood this 2 bedroom highset timber home, kitchen, dining lounge comb and bathroom with shower over bath. Situated...

Opportunity for Investment

2 - 208 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 $246,500

Three bedrooms, all have built in cupboards * ensuite off main bedroom * open plan living with kitchen, meals and family, reverse cycle air conditioner * outdoor...

Investment Opportunity

5 - 208 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 $246,500

Three bedroom unit with built in cupboards * ensuite off main * open plan living with kitchen, meals and family * sliding glass doors to outdoor area, fully fenced...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $329,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Suit Retiree or Traveller

Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 2 1 1 $270,000

NEW kitchen and NEW bathroom in 2 built-in bedroom brick with option of a third bedroom off the rumpus with wood fire. Open plan living has dining adjacent to the...

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

Mackay's property market climbing like a Rocket Man

Renewed confidence in Mackay means more homes are being snapped up by those eager to plant their roots in the region.

There's movement in the real estate sector and it's all positive.

'Why we drove 800km to buy a treehouse with a disco ball'

The new owners have planned a few updates, but will stick with much of the original design.

A couple travelled almost 800km for the home of their dreams.

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!