Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Feed Appeal is joining forces with Squeaky Gate Growers Co, under a new partnership to bolster the appeal’s Rural Grants Program.
Feed Appeal is joining forces with Squeaky Gate Growers Co, under a new partnership to bolster the appeal’s Rural Grants Program.
News

Help feed a family in need by donating to our appeal

by Rebecca David
6th Jul 2020 6:00 AM

It's been a rough year for rural communities across Australia with drought, floods, bushfires and now the global pandemic hitting hard.

Feed Appeal chief executive Katherine Gokavi-Whaley said the 2020 appeal had received double last year's number of rural grant applications.  

Sixty-two per cent of rural charities say their communities have been devastated by at least one - in many cases, two - natural disasters over the past 12 months, on top of COVID-19.

"Many (rural charities) are indicating an upwards of 80 per cent increase in demand on their programs, with the majority being people who are reaching out for the first time," Ms Gokavi-Whaley said.

Feed Appeal is joining forces with Squeaky Gate Growers Co, under a new partnership to bolster the appeal's Rural Grants Program.

The Australian olive oil maker's support will provide more than 100,000 additional meals a year, over three years, to nourish rural communities.

Just a $2 donation to the Feed Appeal can provide four meals to #feedafamily.

Every dollar donated goes back into the community as grants. 

The appeal works in collaboration with News Corp Australia and FareShare, and is powered by Newman's Own Foundation.

Details: feedappeal.org.au

fareshare feed appeal newmans own foundation news corp australia
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qantas launches 350,000 cheap fares

        premium_icon Qantas launches 350,000 cheap fares

        News Just days after its rival Virgin Australia held its ‘comeback’ sale Qantas has upped the ante, releasing 350,000 discounted tickets. SEE THE ROUTES

        • 6th Jul 2020 4:49 AM
        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News Tablet deal great way to view the latest local news for a $1 a day

        ‘Mind control’ theory as Facebook misinformation worsens

        premium_icon ‘Mind control’ theory as Facebook misinformation worsens

        News "It has become a wild west and it has real life consequences"

        $16M proposal to build gardens, galleries and more

        premium_icon $16M proposal to build gardens, galleries and more

        Council News The Southern Downs Regional Council identified five key tourism projects in a...