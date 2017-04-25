25°
News

Help local women share dignity

Sophie Lester
| 25th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
DROP-OFF: Lisa Brown with Tom Hardy at Voyage Fitness, one of the Warwick collection points with the Share the Dignity feminine hygiene product drive.
DROP-OFF: Lisa Brown with Tom Hardy at Voyage Fitness, one of the Warwick collection points with the Share the Dignity feminine hygiene product drive. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR many women, coping with their monthly period may be something they take for granted.

It could mean dashing to the shops to stock up on supplies or a few days of discomfort.

For homeless women in Australia, the monthly occurrence is something different, as many are forced to choose between buying food or pads and tampons.

Share the Dignity is aiming to make a difference to these women doing it tough, by calling for donations of these essential items.

The charity is currently running a month-long drive in Warwick and Stanthorpe.

Southern Downs volunteer Lisa Brown said the response to the drives was growing.

"This time around it's been so far so good,” Mrs Brown said.

"I've had two big garbage bags from Voyage Fitness, one of our Warwick collection points so far.

"We had a pretty good response at our first collection last August.

"I think more people are learning about Share the Dignity and we'd love to get another garbage bag filled by the end of the month.”

In Warwick, donations can be made at Centrelink or Voyage Fitness until April30.

Stanthorpe donations can be made at Print and Copy, Indigo Hair Design and Maddie's Giftwares.

Mrs Brown said all contributions went directly to local women.

"We'll divide them between charities in Warwick and Stanthorpe so they help women in the local community,” she said.

"Even though people are giving generously, they'll definitely be used up quickly.

"Periods are such a regular thing so a pack of tampons only lasts so long.

"We'll run another month-long drive in both Warwick and Stanthorpe in August.”

To keep up to date with information during the year, find Southern Downs Share the Dignity on Facebook.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  feel good share the dignity voyage fitness warwick fundraiser

Hundreds pay respects at dawn service in Leslie Park

Hundreds pay respects at dawn service in Leslie Park

A crowd formed around Leslie Park Cenotaph this morning to commemorate soldiers past and present.

One hundred and two year old to perform at Pilton Concert

Lorna Rickert will perform at Pilton.

Pilton has 10th concert on Anzac Day Night

FAMILY'S SHOCK: Tree poisoned in Warwick backyard

LOW ACT: Andrew and Jennifer Rendalls with their dying and now potentially dangerous tree.

That's when they discovered it had been deliberately poisoned

Warwick MMA gym expands to Stanthorpe

Grow Strong MMA students practising their skills.

Grow Strong MMA makes moves to the Granite Belt

Local Partners

Hit and run victim takes big steps in long recovery

FOUR months after he was mown down and left for dead in a horrific hit and run, Warwick beekeeper Paul Reid is starting to see his old life returning.

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding.

Latest on double demerit points rule, it's not what you might expect

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Pilton concert on Tuesday night for Anzac Day

Pilton children (from left) Charlie Turkington, Hardy Cooke, Ali Gill, Stewart Statham, Emily Hinz, Jasmin Groombridge, Andi Cooke, Ani Gill, May Turkington, and Tamika Hinz with Jacqui Gill (right) perform at an Anzac Day Concert. Most will perform again from 6pm Tuesday.

Children will be a large part of Anzac Day Concert at Pilton

Traditional rivals doing battle at Morgan Park on Sunday

FINAL: Matt Johnson in possession for Queensland against Victoria this week. He will play in the Barastoc Interstate Series final on Sunday afternoon in open men's.

Queensland and New South Wales make major finals

New Netflix doco on JonBenet Ramsay's death makes huge claim

A SHOCKING new documentary will air claims that child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsay was murdered by a paedophile sex ring.

Movie review: Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 2 delivers on all fronts

Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

Does Guardians Vol. 2 live up to high expectations set by original?

Sir Elton John hospitalised with rare infection

CROCODILE ROCKER: Sir Elton John will head to Mackay in September for the first stop of his Australian tour.

Elton John cancels shows after becoming violently ill.

Sunshine Coast singers out to turn chairs on The Voice

NEXT BIG THING? Tune in to see Glasshouse Mountains folk artist Benjamin James Caldwell on The Voice.

Do our Coast folk singers have what it takes to turn judges' chairs?

Former Glee star Lea Michele posts nude selfie to Instagram

Former Glee star Lea Michele has posted a very revealing snapshot

Gold Logie winner defends Molly Meldrum's Logies hijack

Samuel Johnson has defended Molly Meldrum after Logies speech

Amber Heard, billionaire Elon Musk in Queensland

Amber Heard

Tesla boss leads celebrity spotting on the Gold Coast

Perfect Starter Home or Investment Property

3 Moncrieffe Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $219,000

Low maintenance brick home that ticks all the boxes especially for the first home owner / investor. Features of the property include * 3 Bedrooms, 2 with...

Extra Features

4 Glenara Court, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 2 $279,000

Want to be away from a traffic area but close to the River walk? This lovely 3 bedroom UNIT, master has walk in and en suite, other 2 bedroom have built ins. ...

Immaculately Presented Large 2443m2 Block

13961 Cunningham Highway, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $369,000

This perfectly presented family home with plenty of space for everyone. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master has ensuite and walk-in robe. Stylish open plan...

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fariwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 420,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!