Help local women share dignity

DROP-OFF: Lisa Brown with Tom Hardy at Voyage Fitness, one of the Warwick collection points with the Share the Dignity feminine hygiene product drive.

FOR many women, coping with their monthly period may be something they take for granted.

It could mean dashing to the shops to stock up on supplies or a few days of discomfort.

For homeless women in Australia, the monthly occurrence is something different, as many are forced to choose between buying food or pads and tampons.

Share the Dignity is aiming to make a difference to these women doing it tough, by calling for donations of these essential items.

The charity is currently running a month-long drive in Warwick and Stanthorpe.

Southern Downs volunteer Lisa Brown said the response to the drives was growing.

"This time around it's been so far so good,” Mrs Brown said.

"I've had two big garbage bags from Voyage Fitness, one of our Warwick collection points so far.

"We had a pretty good response at our first collection last August.

"I think more people are learning about Share the Dignity and we'd love to get another garbage bag filled by the end of the month.”

In Warwick, donations can be made at Centrelink or Voyage Fitness until April30.

Stanthorpe donations can be made at Print and Copy, Indigo Hair Design and Maddie's Giftwares.

Mrs Brown said all contributions went directly to local women.

"We'll divide them between charities in Warwick and Stanthorpe so they help women in the local community,” she said.

"Even though people are giving generously, they'll definitely be used up quickly.

"Periods are such a regular thing so a pack of tampons only lasts so long.

"We'll run another month-long drive in both Warwick and Stanthorpe in August.”

To keep up to date with information during the year, find Southern Downs Share the Dignity on Facebook.