Help needed in Southern Downs housing

CALL TO ARMS: Diane Mitchel, Rachael Wood, Megan Clift and Nicola Fisher from Community Development Services display some of the help available for those in need.

HOMELESSNESS is a nationwide issue, but many are unaware of how big the problem is closer to home.

Community Development Services Youth support worker Nicola Fisher said residents would be shocked by the extent of the issue on the Granite Belt.

"The local community would be very surprised by local homelessness statistics,” she said.

Stanthorpe ranks highest out of all Toowoomba South-West Housing areas on the index of relative socio-economic disadvantage, with 71.8% of its population as most disadvantaged.

The Southern Downs Youth Homelessness, Housing and Support Services Report found 8.6% of young people in Southern Downs region have experienced homelessness in the past 12 months.

Ms Fisher said this statistic only reflected data collected from students attending high school on one particular day.

CDS community development worker Diane Mitchell said there were many "hidden” homeless in the region.

"They are living in shed, cars, or couchsurfing. It's a hidden problem,” she said.

Ms Mitchell said the problem was complex, with many factors contributing to housing insecurity on the Granite Belt, including lack of affordable housing - especially during harvest.

"The cost of living is increasing but government payments aren't keeping pace with utilities, vehicle registration, petrol costs and rental payments,” she said.

Ms Mitchell praised the collaborative process between CDS, the Southern Downs Regional Council and the Department of Housing and thanked them for their support, but stressed there was a long waiting list for affordable housing.

A range of support is available from CDS for vulnerable citizens.

This includes financial and food assistance, toiletries, street swags as well as practical assistance in completing paperwork for departmental housing and the SDRC managed seniors units.

CDS plans to continue to tackle the issue and is seeking help through letters of support.

For further assistance or information, phone CDS Monday to Friday on 46813777.