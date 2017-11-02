Help on the ground to tackle drug scourge

ILLEGAL drug use is costing Australian taxpayers more than $4billion a year.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud earlier this year made an $80million commitment to help tackle ice across his electorate, including $70,000 to the Warwick branch of Drug Arm.

Mr Littleproud spruiked a three-pronged approach to help address the growing problem.

"This extra funding will ensure there are more clinical workers on the ground where and when they are needed,” Mr Littleproud said.

"Firstly there needs to be education within the community, then help and rehabilitation and, of course, policing to help tackle this problem.”

Warwick man Trevor Springate said he would like to see greater investment in preventative measures.

Mr Springate, whose Christian Victory Centre is affiliated with the Australian Anti Ice Campaign, said he wanted to create a local group to help prevent ice addiction taking hold in regional Queensland.

"I have seen ice destroy small towns,” he said.

"What people don't think of is that it eats away at small business. They don't spend money buying clothes or furniture or anything else, they spend it on drugs.

"We would like to go into schools and focus on education about ice and prevention, which is something the government doesn't give much funding to.

"I would like the town to own the project, not just one person.”