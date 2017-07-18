22°
Help protect Allora bush

Sophie Lester
| 18th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
LEASE OF THEIR CONCERNS: Allora Landcare group members are asking for donations to help them maintain the Allora Mountain Fauna and Flora Reserve for years to come.
LEASE OF THEIR CONCERNS: Allora Landcare group members are asking for donations to help them maintain the Allora Mountain Fauna and Flora Reserve for years to come. Contributed

MEMBERS of Allora Landcare are urging Southern Downs residents to dig deep and help protect the natural beauty of the area.

The group has maintained a 2.5ha picnic area as part of the much larger Allora Mountain Flora and Fauna Reserve for about 15 years, allowing residents to explore the reserve and learn more about the wildlife and natural history of the area.

Project leader Adele Thomas said the group was required to take a 10-year lease to be able to continue its work.

"It's a natural reserve and it's State Government owned but the Southern Downs Regional Council are trustees,” Mrs Thomas said.

"We have established and maintained the picnic area there, including information about the birds and animals in the area and the Condamine River.

"The council has now said we must take out a lease to be able to continue doing our work so we want to fundraise so we're able to afford to do so.

"We fundraise through the year and we've managed to get a couple of grants to do weed control and that sort of thing but aside from that we don't have an income as such.”

The reserve overlooks Allora and koalas have been sighted in the area along with a huge variety of birds.

Two years ago the public was able to follow the hatching and raising of a wedge-tail eagle fledgling.

Mrs Thomas said it was these fauna attractions together with impressive stands of old mountain coolabah trees that made the space invaluable to the local community and touring visitors.

Mrs Thomas said the lease would cost the group at least $250 a year on top of $800 annually towards government fees and other maintenance costs.

"It doesn't seem like much but with everything else we thought it would become onerous for us quite quickly as such a small group,” shesaid.

"It's our understanding that without the lease we wouldn't have the rights to continue to mow up there and it's about us having liability for the area.

"When we met with Mayor Tracy Dobie she suggested we look at crowd funding and that way we wouldn't have to repeatedly fundraise to cover our costs each year.”

Allora Landcare is looking to raise $3000 by the end of August to cover payments for the 10-year lease.

"We realise people outside of the Southern Downs might not want to donate but we hope the locals who can more readily use this area will support us,” Mrs Thomas said.

"We want to have enough to be able to continue to allow the public to use this area - it's a special space.”

To make a donation, go to www.gofundme.com/allora landcare.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  allora landcare allora mountain fauna and flora reserve southern downs regional council tourism warwick community

