FIVE students from Warwick State High School have been separated from their school group while on an excursion to the Ridge Trail at Goomburra.

Warwick Police said the group of girls had been contacted and were safe and well.

The students are currently waiting for police to arrive at the scene to guide them back to the group.

The age of the students was unknown at that stage.