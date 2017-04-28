Help Southern Downs women to share in dignity

VITAL NEED: Karen Corcoran at Centrelink and Share the Dignity volunteer Lisa Brown collecting pads and tampons.

TIME is running out to help local women with Share the Dignity.

The Southern Downs branch of the women's charity has been collecting pads and tampons for women doing it tough.

Volunteer Lisa Brown said the April dignity drive would soon wrap up and she hoped to see more donations.

"We hold our drives twice a year in April and August,” Mrs Brown said.

"They'll be distributed to local women doing it tough, where that's from experiencing domestic violence or poverty, by a few local charities.

"Here in Warwick that's the Lighthouse Community Centre and St Vincent de Paul Cornerstone Program.

"Because a woman's period is an ongoing thing, the supplies often don't last as long as we would really like them to between each drive so we want to get as many donations as we can to help local women.”

Mrs Brown there was still time to stop into Centrelink today or Voyage Fitness this weekend to make a donation.

Stanthorpe donations can also be made at Print and Copy, Indigo Hair Design and Maddie's Giftwares.

"Share the Dignity believes that access to sanitary items should be a right not a privilege,” Mrs Brown said.

The charity and with the support of the Australian public, the Share the Dignity team of more than 1000 Australian volunteers have collected over 450,000 packets of pads and tampons in an 18-month period.

For more information about the local branch and what they're up to during the year, find Southern Downs Share the Dignity on Facebook.

Go to sharethedignity. com.au to find out how to donate online.

Feminine hygiene brand Cotton will match online donations of pads and tampons.