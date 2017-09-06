Helping hand and a kind ear

MENTOR: Lex Brackin loves seeing young people make something of themselves.

LEX Brackin has always had the drive to want to steer young people in the right direction, something he picked up from his old man, Sel.

Having spent time as a TAFE teacher and teacher's aide at Warwick High School's Mt Gordon campus, Mr Brackin said he learnt how to deal with kids by watching his dad.

"Dad ran the Warwick boxing community for years and for all that time I saw he how dealt with people and set straying kids back on the right path,” he said.

"There's no doubt it rubbed off on me and I love working with young people, like he did.”

Mr Brackin said there was great satisfaction in watching young people make something of their lives.

"I often run into kids I've worked with in the past and they're always happy to stop and have a chat, even if we had run-in or two but I love seeing them trying to make a go of it, getting into work and staying on the right path,” he said.

One of things he picked up from his dad was an age-old saying.

"The old man used to say, 'You can't put an old head on young shoulders',” Mr Brackin said.

"You have to listen and offer direction and have them listen to you.

"And dealing with young people isn't something you can learn in a textbook - a lot of it is natural instinct and having the ability to think on your feet, which you have to do quite a bit.”

Born and raised in Warwick, Lex Brackin was one of eight kids, growing up with four sisters and three brothers.

Boxing was the family sport and as well as Golden Gloves titles, Mr Brackin won a silver medal at the Oceanic Games in 1981.

At one point the four Brackin boys all held state boxing titles for over 10 years.

"The boxing club was really big in those days,” he said.

"And there were always tournaments on, almost every weekend.

"20 or 30 young boxers would pile into the bus and we'd go off to Muswellbrook, Dubbo, Quilpie, Cunnamulla - we were like a big family, we grew up together.”

At 21, Mr Brackin started to lose interest in the sport and set out on a career in the ag industry.

Today, he is employed as a full-time ag assistant at Warwick State High School, a job that combines his passions, working on the land, planting crops and looking after stock, as well as providing a helping hand and a kind ear to another generation of Warwick kids.