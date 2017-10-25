Helping hand for accessing the NDIS

The Centre for Healthy Living will be hosting sessions around the Southern Downs to help people access the NDIS.

The Centre for Healthy Living will be hosting sessions around the Southern Downs to help people access the NDIS. AlexRaths

FAMILIES of people with a disability can now get a helping hand accessing the National Disability Insurance Scheme on the Southern Downs.

The NDIS has been rolled across the region and for those looking for extra assistance with applying are welcome to join new group sessions to help with accessing the scheme.

If you or someone you know needs help with applying for NDIS support and funding, the sessions run by the Centre for Healthy Living may be the way to learn more.

Psychologist Mark Cary said the workshops were designed to help families identify whether they could access the scheme.

"We became aware of a need in our community of many people who could be eligible for funding but due to their limited resources or capacity are currently unable to link into this important avenue of support", Mr Cary said.

Developmental Educator Sharon Fern will run the sessions that will explain the steps you need to take, who to contact, how to get the forms and fill them in and what you need from your doctor or health profoessional.

"The application process can be daunting for some as there is a number steps involved which can seem difficult and confusing,” Ms Fern said.

"I am looking forward to helping as many people as possible with this process".

Sessions will be held in Warwick, Allora, Killarney and Stanthorpe starting this week until December 2017.

For session information and bookings phone the Centre on 4661 3340 or email cfhlprograms@gmail.com.

These information sessions have been made possible through support from the Southern Downs Regional Council Community Grants Program.