Hemsworths’ big move from Byron

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have moved to Sydney for work and kids schooling. Picture: Instagram

They've become the unofficial faces of Byron Bay over the past few years, but now Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have swapped the blissful beach lifestyle for the hustle and bustle of Sydney.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald over the weekend, Pataky opened up about the relocation, revealing the biggest downside of the city change.

"I can't dress down as much as I do in Byron Bay, (but) we hope to get back there on the weekends," she told the publication.

Elsa and Chris are often sharing snaps enjoying the laid-back lifestyle of Byron Bay. Now, they’ve made the move to Sydney. Picture: Instagram

Both she and her Thor actor husband are working on films at Sydney's Fox Studios, with their children India Rose, 8, Sasha, 7, and Tristan, 7 attending school in the city.

The move is only temporary while Pataky shoots Netflix film Interceptor (with Hemsworth as the film's executive producer) and Hemsworth continues work on Thor: Love and Thunder.

"Byron has been beautiful," she said of the family's life in Broken Head, where they live in a mega-mansion worth an estimated $30 million.

"We made the right decision in 2014 to leave LA and come to Australia - it's been great for the kids to be in nature, enjoy animals and go horse riding."

Pataky, 44, and Hemsworth, 37, led the charge of stars descending on Byron Bay from LA, with the former Home And Away actor later saying he felt "suffocated" by his career while based in the epicentre of showbiz.

"You're a little bit too much in the eye of the storm when you're living in Hollywood," he told GQ last year of the move.

"Living in Australia, it's also easier to detach myself from work - and you get a bit more leeway to let a few emails and phone calls slide on by."

Elsewhere, he told The Daily Telegraph he grew tired of not being able to switch off from his projects.

"When you're suffocated by the work, every conversation that you're having and every billboard you're seeing is to do with a movie or whatever around the industry. You lose perspective," he told the publication.

The beachside paradise long beloved by holiday-makers experienced a sudden surge of interest last year, with locals in the northern NSW town complaining that the town is struggling to cope with heavy traffic and packed restaurants.

The town was thrust into the global spotlight when Hollywood star Zac Efron looked to be settling in after meeting his new girlfriend, Byron local Vanessa Valladares.

He's joined high-profile residents including the Hemsworths, Isabel Lucas, Elyse Knowles, Olivia Newton-John, along with A-list visitors like Matt Damon, who flew to Australia in January for work on Thor: Love and Thunderwith Hemsworth.

