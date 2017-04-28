Heritage Festival well received by tourists and locals

HISTORIC WARWICK: One of the earliest photos of the Rose City, the view of Palmerin St Warwick circa 1897.

THE second Southern Downs Heritage Festival is ramping up for its 2017 grand finale and organisers say the community bonds forged by the fledgling event are lasting.

Co-ordinator Janice Flood said the celebration of regional history was gaining traction thanks to the myriad groups involved.

"As we're becoming more distanced from one another and talking largely over Facebook and social media, I think the festival has been a great opportunity for many people in the broader community to come together,” Mrs Flood said.

"It's been great to see everyone working together and the more groups that become involved, the more people they bring as a result.

"So many community groups have been so positive through everything and have just asked what they can do to help and what they can host, which I hope means we'll be embraced into the future,” Mrs Flood said.

Ross Siddans has volunteered with the Warwick Visitor Information Centre for 10 years.

He said though there was interest about the Heritage Festival from visitors in the past week, just as much excitement came from locals.

"There have been some people coming in for the program,” Mr Siddans said.

"I personally didn't meet too many people who were here specifically for the festival but plenty of people did take interest once we told them what was happening.

"Not entirely surprisingly it's been bigger with the locals, because there has been an influx of newer people who are taking an interest in the history that we grew up with and have sort of just taken for granted.”

Mr Siddans said the Heritage Festival had piqued the interest of Ipswich day-trippers

Tourism portfolio councillor Rod Kelly said heritage tourism was a valuable component of the region's appeal.

"This region is well known for its history and older buildings,” he said.

"I think it's great to remember our history and I'll be heading to a few more events at St Mark's and the Allora Autumn Festival this weekend with my grandchildren.

"I think it's important to leave that legacy for them.

"I think there's a whole lot more that could be done to capitalise on heritage tourism and it's something the council's tourism team is focusing on.”

Like Mrs Flood, Cr Kelly said the number of visitors at the festival was a credit to the community groups involved in its events.

"I'm keen to put some numbers on just how many people come to our region for our history,” he said.

"I think that would be great to show the people who live and breathe the heritage the outcome of their efforts.”

Mrs Flood said she was disappointed to see the Warwick Visitor Information Centre closed at the weekend, due to renovations at Warwick Town Hall.

She said it was crucial to have the backing from the community to keep the festival, and the heritage behind it, growing into the future.

"We're a very historic region not just for our building but for the stories behind them,” Mrs Flood said. "We used to be a centre - the wealthy from Brisbane would come the Leslie Park for its gardens, top tennis players and touring cricketers would play here, the Barnes building where Rivers is now was an early department store.

"We're a small town but we were built with longevity in mind and it gives us our value.

"I think the more people realise this, partly through the festival, it makes them less apathetic about what we have, I hope, and makes them realise it's worth fighting for.