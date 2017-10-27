News

Heritage listing poo-pooed

Toilet block at the back of Warwick Town Hall may be decommissioned by Southern Downs Regional Council.
Sophie Lester
AFTER months of debate swirling around whether the Town Hall toilet block would be heritage listed, a decision has been handed down today.

The Southern Downs Regional Council was this afternoon advised the ablution block - believed to date back to at least the 1930s - would not be entered into the Queensland Heritage Register.

A delegate of the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection had recommended to the Queensland Heritage Council the lavatory not be heritage listed as a feature of the Warwick Town Hall and Footballers Memorial, already listed as a State Heritage Place.

The Heritage Council followed the recommendation and as a result, the council will progress with knocking down the toilets.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the SDRC wanted to remove the toilets as they remained a prime location from crime and vandalism in the CBD.

"There are several public toilet facilities located within close proximity, including in Grafton Street, as well as amenities available during business hours in the Town Hall, across the Council carpark near the Art Gallery, within Rose City Shoppingworld and at Leslie Park,” Cr Dobie said.

When the council first set out to decommission the toilets, the works were tied to the asbestos removal at the Town Hall.

The SDRC must now identify alternative funds in the budget to go ahead with the works.

