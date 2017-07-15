Heritage register set to grow

Toilet block at the back of Warwick Town Hall may be decommissioned by Southern Downs Regional Council.

STAFF from the Department and Environment and Heritage were in the Rose City yesterday to inspect at least two of the town's heritage buildings.

Spotted at the Town Hall, the workers were to inspect the Warwick Town Hall and the toilet block in the car park.

Southern Downs Regional Council recently tabled a submission to remove the toilet block, to make room for extra parking spaces.

The structure is thought to be at least 87-years-old, and while the nearby Town Hall has Heritage Status the toilet block does not.

Southern Downs Residents Action Group member Jenn Greene-Galloway has made an application to have the lavatory added to the registered, and called on other to support the submission.

"Please consider sending in a submission to ensure the Town Hall Lavatory and historical lethal chamber remnant remain as part of the Warwick Town Hall and Warwick's history,” Ms Greene-Galloway wrote.

The inspection of the toilets comes as Warwick residents await a decision on whether to update the heritage status of the Leslie Centenary Memorial Gates at Leslie Park.

A gift from Glengallan Homestead, the gates have been recommended by the chief executive of the EHP to be added to the register and remain at the park.

An application to have the gates added to the Queensland Heritage Register was submitted by Warwick man Graham Gillam earlier this year, and gained support from members of the community and direct descendants of Patrick Leslie, including Philip Leslie and Warwick and John Hirst.

The Queensland Heritage Council is expected to make its final decision by September.