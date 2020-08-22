Menu
This is the heartbreaking moment a soldier breaks down at the grave of the beloved search and rescue dog he trained and eventually adopted.
Pets & Animals

Hero dog’s tearful farewell

22nd Aug 2020 12:37 PM

A hero dog has been tearfully farewelled by the man who trained and eventually adopted him.

Wang Rujian worked alongside Tianbao for years, training the search and rescue dog to find disaster survivors.

Tianbao also saved his life, after he passed out due to lack of oxygen while the pair searched for survivors from 2010's 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai.

The search and rescue dog, Tianbao, has died after 13 years. Picture: Shandong Fire Protection
The search and rescue dog, Tianbao, has died after 13 years. Picture: Shandong Fire Protection

According to China's state-run media, Rujian and Tianbao found a survivor in a small hole, but when Rujian became unconscious Tianbao barked for rescuers to come help while biting Rujian's calf to wake him up.

"After this incident, Tianbao and I became life and death partners," Rujian said.

Tianbao retired in 2016 but Rujian watched the dog's health deteriorate when he visited the kennel where Tianbao lived.

He was eventually allowed to adopt and look after the dog who saved his life, until Tianbao died of organ failure on July 26.

The search and rescue dog Tianbao participated in Qinghai rescue before his death. Picture: Shandong Fire Protection
The search and rescue dog Tianbao participated in Qinghai rescue before his death. Picture: Shandong Fire Protection

On Wednesday afternoon Tianbao was farewelled.

Rujian polished Tianbao's tombstone in the Meritorious Dog Cemetery of the Shandong Search and Rescue Dog Professional Mobile Detachment, laid flowers and food at the grave and finally broke down in tears.

A video shared on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, shows the moment Rujian farewells his friend of 13 years.

"Tianbao, I have you all the way, it's worth it! May you go well all the way," Rujian said.

The search and rescue dog Tianbao participated in the rescue before his death. Picture: Shandong Fire Protection
The search and rescue dog Tianbao participated in the rescue before his death. Picture: Shandong Fire Protection

 

Originally published as Hero dog's tearful farewell

