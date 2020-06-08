Hero firefighter recognised with royal accolade

AWARD-WINNING FIREY: Gladfield Maryvale Fire Brigade first officer and Warwick Fire Brigade deputy group officer Malcolm Stacey is the newest winner of the Australian Rural Fire Service Medal.

AFTER almost 20 years in the rural fire service, Malcolm Stacey’s most harrowing fire fighting memory is still fresh in his mind.

The Gladfield-Maryvale Rural Fire Brigade first officer was forced to defend his own property during the unprecedented fire season last year.

The blaze, which began in Swanfels in early August, burnt on, eventually spreading to his property near Cunninghams Gap.

“We were weeks fighting it around Maryvale and near my place so that was without a doubt one of the longest and most stressful times,” he said.

“Fighting fires in itself is stressful, but fighting it off your own land is quite exciting.”

The fire eventually hit a break without damaging any buildings on his land, but Mr Stacey said it’s unlikely he’ll forget it.

“I’ve been to a lot of fires in New South Wales and the border area and so forth but those fires were hard to stop, they just didn’t want to stop, you couldn’t put them out,” he said.

“It was without a doubt the worst fire I’ve been to in this area.”

But the new recipient of the Australian Rural Fire Service Medal, awarded as part of the Queen’s Birthday honours, said the rewarding moments definitely outweighed the bad.

“I found out a couple of days ago, I was surprised and delighted,” he said.

“I sort of feel there’s a lot of other people that could get the same sort of award but I’m pleased to receive it.”

Mr Stacey was recognised for his contribution to innovation by creating communications vehicles to assist during large-scale, multi-appliance operations.

His work in communications is now a benchmark for field operations throughout Queensland and into New South Wales.

Mr Stacey said his work in developing his volunteers and the brigade has been the highlight of his career, which was also recognised by the award.

“One of the best parts of the brigade is when our appliance has been into New South Wales and competed at their region north competition and came home with best crew out of 60 trucks and also runner-up two years later,” he said.

Gladfield Maryvale Fire Brigade first officer and Warwick Fire Brigade deputy group officer Malcolm Stacey joined the brigade in 2002.

Mr Stacey is also deputy officer of the Warwick Group, and was inspired to join the brigade in 2002 after fires ravaged the Cunningham Gap area.

Mr Stacey said his time in the brigade has left a deep mark, with his sons Ross and Toby joining up as soon as they were 16.

“Ross, my eldest son he was member of brigade and he’s now acting area director up at Cairns for the RFS,” he said.

“Toby my youngest, he’s at Longreach in the auxiliary but they're still members when they come home.

“The brigade, it’s quite close to my family, without a doubt.”

With plans for the ceremony not set in stone due to COVID-19, Mr Stacey said he’ll have a quiet celebration with those who helped him win it.

“(I have to thank) the whole of my brigade and my family – putting up with the amount of times you’re not home and when you’re in the middle of doing something and you’ve got to leave, that’s when your wife has to pick up and do everything,” he said.

“So undoubtedly they put a lot of effort and time into someone being able to receive an award like this.”