Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Connor Steele Jones was welcomed on April 17. He's pictured here with his big brother Jack Jones. Photo: Chloe Del Manso
Connor Steele Jones was welcomed on April 17. He's pictured here with his big brother Jack Jones. Photo: Chloe Del Manso
News

HEY BABY: Whitsunday residents share happy moments in iso

Elyse Wurm
27th Apr 2020 4:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOCIAL distancing measures may have brought group celebrations to a halt, but residents around the Whitsundays show there are still plenty of reasons to smile.

Babies have been welcomed into the world and university courses have been completed, which are all celebrations that would usually warrant substantial get-togethers with family and friends.

So we put the call out for readers to share photos of the special moments they have enjoyed throughout this period of self-isolation, so they can still share their happiness with others in the community.

Photos
View Gallery
birthday coronavirus coronaviruswhitsundays isolation new baby
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Serial thief jailed after string of burglaries

        premium_icon Serial thief jailed after string of burglaries

        Crime THE 39-year-old man was on parole for just over two months when he broke into a home to steal guns, motorbikes … and bedding.

        Testing reveals secret to Southern Downs water security

        premium_icon Testing reveals secret to Southern Downs water security

        Rural PLANS underway to take advantage of hundreds of millions of litres allocated from...

        Strong saleyard prices despite persistent hurdles

        premium_icon Strong saleyard prices despite persistent hurdles

        News The late weaner and store sale on May 14 is expected to host between 700-800...

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        Health Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus in Qld