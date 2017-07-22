Hey Warwick! Get 15 of the best kids books with the paper!

Hailing from the Gold Coast, I am a beach-bum and adventure-junkie. I love learning new skills, challenging myself and giving even the crazy things a crack. When it comes to journalism, I have a passion for the quirky, thrive when I am given creative rein and am truly grateful I get to share other people’s stories.

THEY'RE some of the most loved children's books in Australia….. and your family is about to be offered them in a ridiculously good deal.

You'll even get the first book, Possum Magic, free tomorrow when you buy The Sunday Mail. Possum Magic comes with a free collector's case, somewhere to store the other 14 books we'll be offering readers for just $2.30 each over the next fortnight.

It's all part of our Great Australian Storybook promotion that kicks off tomorrow.

The titles available over the next two weeks make up the heart and soul of children's book sections in all good book stores.

But buy this paper, and our sister Sunday title, over the next fortnight and you'll get them at a bargain $2.30.

So you don't miss out on Mondays when Warwick Daily News doesn't print, and Wednesday's when we have our weekly community edition, grab The Courier-Mail those days to get your token.

Reading is vital for a child's development so it's a great fit for our company to be helping you plant the reading seed with the children dearest to you.

Possum Magic, Waltzing Matilda, Pig the Pug and more are all on offer in our Great Australian Storybook Collection ­- with the newspaper every day.

Remember, grab The Sunday Mail tomorrow for a FREE copy of Possum Magic and a collector's case. From next week, grab The Courier-Mail on Mondays and Wednesdays, The Sunday Mail on Sundays and The Daily News every other day.

Get 15 of the classics with the paper every day for the next two weeks! Photo: News Corp Georja Ryan



Here are the 15 books to collect:

Sunday 23 July - Possum Magic + Collector's Case (The Sunday Mail)

Monday 24 July - The Wonky Donkey (The Courier-Mail)

Tuesday 25 July - Piranha's Don't Eat Bananas (Warwick Daily News)

Wednesday 26 July - Time for Bed (The Courier-Mail)

Thursday 27 July - I Went (Warwick Daily News)

Friday 28 July - Wilfred Gordon McDonald Partridge (Warwick Daily News)

Saturday 29 July - Pig the Pug (Warwick Daily News)

Sunday 30 July - The Very Cranky Bear (The Sunday Mail)

Monday 31 July - There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Mozzie (The Courier-Mail)

Tuesday 1 August - This & That (Warwick Daily News)

Wednesday 2 August - Tales from the Gum Tree (The Courier-Mail)

Thursday 3 August - The Magic Hat (Warwick Daily News)

Friday 4 August - Pig the Fibber (Warwick Daily News)

Saturday 5 August - Waltzing Matilda (Warwick Daily News)

Sunday 6 August - Wombat Stew (The Sunday Mail)

For more information, head HERE.