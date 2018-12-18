Hi-tech speed cameras to be rolled out across the state

Point-to-point speed cameras will be deployed to new locations on Queensland roads as new figures reveal thousands of motorists have been busted flouting the law on the hi-tech devices.

The Courier-Mail can reveal about 3000 drivers were nabbed speeding on the state's point-to-point cameras in the ten months to October 31 last year - an average of roughly 300 infringements a month.

The cameras are used to measure the average speed of drivers as they travel through a particular stretch of road to determine if they were speeding.

Point-to-point speed cameras will be rolled out to new sites. Picture: Iain Curry / Sunshine Coast Daily

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has confirmed cameras are on the way for new sites, with locations to be announced in "due course" closer to the installation of the cameras.

There are currently two point-to-point cameras in Queensland - both on the Bruce Highway between Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast - which will both stay in place.

"Funding has been approved for point-to-point cameras to be installed at two locations each year," a TMR spokesman said.

"The two existing sites will not be moving and the funding is for new sites in addition to the existing sites."

The 2995 speeding fines from point-to-point cameras that were handed out in the ten months to October 31 was up 43.5 per cent from the 2086 that were dished out for the entirety of the 2019 calendar year.

The tragic truth about road deaths in Australia: Every year over a thousand Australians die in preventible road deaths, with the number set to spike around the holiday season. Watch to see more shocking statistics.

Since January 2016, point-to-point cameras have led to more than 14,800 speeding fines being issued to lead foot drivers.

"Speeding is one of the major causes of fatalities on Queensland roads," the TMR spokesman said.

"Speed limits are set and enforced to reduce crashes and save lives. It is not safe to speed in any circumstance."

The government has already foreshadowed a significant increase in revenue from fines and forfeitures in the next financial year, as they roll out cameras that will catch out drivers breaking mobile phone and seatbelt laws.

The TMR spokesman said all money collected from camera detected offences had to be spent on road safety initiatives under the law.

The point-to-point cameras have the capabilities to catch out all vehicle types that break the rules, including cars and heavy vehicles.

Originally published as Hi-tech speed cameras to be rolled out at new sites