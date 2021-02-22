Hidden at-home dangers for dogs

Dog ownership has gone through the roof recently, with many of us seeking companionship at home since COVID-19 forced us to live or work in isolation.

Dog adoption agencies and breeders have been inundated with well meaning prospective owners, but opening the family home to a new pet is not that straightforward.

Indoor plants have also become the easiest way to freshen up a home in the new year, but dogs and plants don't always play well together.

There are some hidden home dangers for all dog breeds. Picture: the Baker family

Tails.com has highlighted the need to take into consideration whether that new indoor plant will be pet friendly. Some plants contain toxins that can cause severe problems for dogs, such as diarrhoea or vomiting.

Dog-friendly plants include the Boston fern, which looks beautiful in a hanging basket.

The plant makes a perfect addition to your home because it doesn't need too much light, but it does need to be well watered.

A Boston Fern.

If you're after a relatively low-maintenance house plant, the Chinese money plant is a good option. Also nicknamed the Pancake or UFO plant due to it's flat, round leaves, this plant only needs a little water when its soil feels dry to the touch and a spot where it can get enough light without being in direct sunlight.

If you're a fan of minimalist interiors, but love something with a bit of texture Bunnings research suggests a Calathea Whitestar with a variegated leaf is ideal. This purifying plant only needs watering once a week along with bright, indirect sunlight.

A Chinese money plant. Picture: HarperCollins

Another safe option is the bromeliad, but this plant is a little bit needier, requiring plenty of natural light and sufficient drainage. For succulent lovers, Blue Echeveria is a safe option.

