Meghan Markle reads a book to son Archie on the occasion of his first birthday on the #SAVEWITHSTORIES Instagram page.
Hidden detail you missed in Meghan video

7th May 2020 10:05 AM

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have marked Archie's first birthday with a rare and adorable video.

Meghan Markle, 38, can be seen cradling her firstborn son as she reads children's book Duck! Rabbit! in footage filmed by Prince Harry.

The post was shared by the non-profit organisation, Save the Children UK, in an effort to encourage donations for its Save With Stories initiative.

But there's a hidden detail in the video we missed upon first glance, which seemingly gives away who gifted little Archie the popular book.

 

Meghan Markle reading a book to son Archie on the occasion of his first birthday.
On the front of the book there is a sticker which reads "Archie's Book Club". This hints that it was from the one and only Oprah Winfrey.

According to OprahMag.com, Winfrey, who has been running a popular book club since 1996, said she gave Archie a collection of books as a "welcome to the world" gift last year.

"Honey, I have a standard gift that I do for people that I really care about. I don't know the baby's name or the baby's gender, but this baby will have enough books to last a lifetime!" she previously told Access Hollywood.

Harper's Bazaar also confirmed it was gifted to Archie from Winfrey.

Oprah Winfrey is known for running her own book club.
According to Forbes, searches for Duck! Rabbit! have since surged online.

Written by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld, the book is a New York Times bestseller and is an optical illusion that aims to challenge readers to figure out if they're looking at a duck or rabbit.

The heartwarming video has gone viral today, as it shows Archie listening intently to his mum, focused on turning every page.

"Hey look, a duck! That's not a duck, that's a rabbit," Meghan reads, prompting a giggle from both Archie and dad Prince Harry behind the camera.

Later, Harry can be heard quacking in the background as Meghan reads: "Wait listen, did you hear that? I hear duck sounds."

 

It was posted on the #SAVEWITHSTORIES Instagram page.
