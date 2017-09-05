HIGH ALERT: Fires rage out of control across Southern Downs

SEVERAL Southern Downs grass fires have escalated out of control over the last few hours.

Crews are battling a large blaze on Rabbit Fence Rd, Cottonvale, which was started earlier by a lawnmower.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the fire has spread to an area of more than 12 hectares.

At the moment, two Stanthorpe crews are battling the blaze which is reported to be threatening structures.

Another grassfire has been reported on Glenlyon Dam Rd, near Glenlyon Dam.

Crews are always scrambling to a large fire which has started on Moar Rd near Pilton, north of Warwick.

Several rural crews from Nobby, Clifton, Allora and surrounding areas as well as a Cambooya water tanker have been tasked to the blaze.