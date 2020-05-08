High-end house designs earn tradie top spot in Warwick

GIVING YOU YOUR DREAM HOME: Mark Hughes, Warwick’s best tradie on the site of his latest house project.

THE joy of seeing a client’s face after he’s created their dream home is what spurs builder Mark Hughes to think bigger and better with each project he undertakes.

After only five years in the business of creating ‘elite’ homes, Mr Hughes has been voted Warwick’s best tradie, in a poll created by the Daily News.

“I’m gobsmacked, we try to keep everything custom and it’s really great to know people are appreciative of what we try to do,” he said.

A builder for 16 years, the Killarney-born man said he’d always dreamt of creating more ‘high end’ homes, but the key was in starting small.

“It was something I’d wanted to do from a young age, make bigger homes with features only seen online and in magazines, but with the way the economy is going that’s not always achievable.”

“But in the last few years we’ve been able to do a few more high end builds and ‘every house different’ is what we sort of specialise in.”

Mr Hughes said each project has a special place in his heart but the current home he’s working on near Queen Mary Falls is his favourite.

The large luxury concrete home, hidden off a side road, has been transformed from the foundations of a modest two story house.

“I’ve been working on this one for 12 months now, it’s nice and big and in a really great spot,” he said.

Mr Hughes said he believed customer relationships are what ultimately gave him and his business Hughes Elite Builders Pty Ltd the winning title.

“We just try to keep them happy and I try to keep my six staff happy, I don’t think we’ve ever had a bad build.”

Runner up, Josh Roberston from Mirror Finish Smash Repairs said in a small community like Warwick, word of mouth is the ‘number one’ way to secure customers.

“You can advertise and advertise but people’s opinions will always be more valued, it takes ten years to get a good name and one day to get a bad one,” he said.

“I think I’ve just tried to be respectful to everyone and do a bit better each day and I guess this reflects that.”

Top five tradies as voted by you

Want to know where you can find the highest quality tradies to do the job on the Downs?

Here’s who your community picked as the top five tradies up for the job in Warwick.

1. Mark Hughes, Hughes Elite Builders

2. Josh Robertson, Mirror Finish and Smash Repairs

3. Tied for third place was Daniel Sams, Bliss Building and Construction, Justin Kemp, JJK Concreting, Wayne Pollard, Wajele Bricklaying and Dayne Barrett, Green Holmes

4. Tied for fourth place was Brett Benz, Warwick Panel and Paint, Matt Free, MF Concrete and Ben Roche, Roche Welding and Fabrication.

5. In fifth place was Michael West, Mick West Concreting and Earthworks and Aaron Mack, Full Force Fabrication.

