High hopes for jobs to return to Warwick

WELCOMINGS STAFF BACK: Coffee club owner Petula Kenny is looking forward to putting more of her staff back on.

HOSPITALITY staff in Warwick are set to slowly return to work as eased restrictions call for more hands on deck.

But with only 20 people allowed in cafes at a time, owner of The Coffee Club Petula Kenny said she won’t have a full team back just yet.

“It’ll increase our numbers which will slightly increase our turnover and we do now need to have one or two extra staff members again,” she said.

“So now we’ve got about four or five extra staff members working when before there was just a couple of us.

“We’re getting our staff back!”

During the period of tighter restrictions since March, only one staff member was eligible for the jobkeeper payments as the majority were casual or had worked at the cafe less than 12 months.

The business lost 85 per cent of their revenue and welcomed diners back during Stage 1 on the Road to Recovery.

Mrs Kenny said she’s hopeful increased turnover will mean even more of her staff will return soon.

“It’s only just started and Monday, Tuesday are quiet so it’s hard to tell but that’s what we’re presuming will happen now.”

Cafe Cherry Tree owner Nick Morton is among local cafe owners who will begin re-employing staff once he has a proper gauge on customer demand.

While business owners such as the Weeping Mulberry’s Duanne Karle said there’s still much to work out before even reopening dining and having junior, school attending staff back on the books.

Australian Bureau of Statistics estimates 780,000 jobs were lost during the ramp up of COVID-19 restrictions.

Younger Australians have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19-related job losses, with 9.9 per cent of workers aged under 20 losing their jobs since March 14, with the majority in hospitality and retail.