High prices for year's first sale

SALE DAY: Prices were up at the early weaner cattle sale at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds last Thursday.

THE muddy conditions weren't enough to deter buyers and sellers for Stanthorpe's first cattle sale of the year.

The George and Fuhrmann early weaner sale was held at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds on Thursday, with prices not seen before.

The sale was a pre-season weaner sale, before the official season start in April.

The highest sale of the day was $1339 for angus weaner steers to a top of $3.77/kg, with a total sale of 355kg.

Director and auctioneer Maugan Benn said it had been a great day for all involved.

"(It was a) very successful day with prices of that magnitude not seen before in Stanthorpe,” he said.

Mr Benn said the prices had been influenced by a number of factors including buyer confidence, rain and shortage in supply of weaners.

The shortage of weaners in nationwide Mr Benn said, with many cows being sold off due to drought conditions.

This was the first sale held in Stanthorpe in quite a while, which Mr Benn said was due to cattle numbers.

"To run a sale in Stanthorpe we need significant numbers,” he said.

More sales will be held in Stanthorpe after the season begins Mr Benn said.

The next sale, a Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale beginning at noon, will be on Thursday, April 6.