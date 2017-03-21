26°
News

High prices for year's first sale

Amy Kadel
| 21st Mar 2017 8:54 AM
SALE DAY: Prices were up at the early weaner cattle sale at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds last Thursday.
SALE DAY: Prices were up at the early weaner cattle sale at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds last Thursday. Amy Kadel

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE muddy conditions weren't enough to deter buyers and sellers for Stanthorpe's first cattle sale of the year.

The George and Fuhrmann early weaner sale was held at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds on Thursday, with prices not seen before.

The sale was a pre-season weaner sale, before the official season start in April.

The highest sale of the day was $1339 for angus weaner steers to a top of $3.77/kg, with a total sale of 355kg.

Director and auctioneer Maugan Benn said it had been a great day for all involved.

"(It was a) very successful day with prices of that magnitude not seen before in Stanthorpe,” he said.

Mr Benn said the prices had been influenced by a number of factors including buyer confidence, rain and shortage in supply of weaners.

The shortage of weaners in nationwide Mr Benn said, with many cows being sold off due to drought conditions.

This was the first sale held in Stanthorpe in quite a while, which Mr Benn said was due to cattle numbers.

"To run a sale in Stanthorpe we need significant numbers,” he said.

More sales will be held in Stanthorpe after the season begins Mr Benn said.

The next sale, a Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale beginning at noon, will be on Thursday, April 6.

Stanthorpe Border Post

Topics:  cattle market prices stanthorpe

Woman heard 'roaring noise' before tree crashed down

Woman heard 'roaring noise' before tree crashed down

A TOOWOOMBA woman was shocked when a tree suddenly uprooted in calm conditions.

Cattle market drives property boom

STELLAR PERFORMANCE: The rural property market boom on the Southern Downs is closely aligned to the cattle industry.

Rural valuations skyrocket around the Southern Downs

Count down to the Warwick Show

Warwick State High School ag team Cameron Dagg, Kieran Watts, Joshua Harvey, Brianna and Aaron Dagg, Ashley Watts and Ayden Coall.

Huge program planned for 150th Show

Tree jumper theme for Jumpers and Jazz 2017 announced

The theme for this year's Tree Jumpers competition has been announced.

Warwick Art Gallery has opened tree jumper exhibition registrations

Local Partners

Property price shock on Southern Downs

Warwick officially has a Golden Mile where land values have rocketed more than 30% in one street but not everyone is thrilled about it.

Tiny tot set to make a big impact at show

TINY CHAMPION: Bridgit Evans and her pony Lily will compete in the Warwick Show equestrian events on Friday.

Age won't stop this plucky little girl from taking on the big kids

Count down to the Warwick Show

Warwick State High School ag team Cameron Dagg, Kieran Watts, Joshua Harvey, Brianna and Aaron Dagg, Ashley Watts and Ayden Coall.

Huge program planned for 150th Show

Tree jumper theme for Jumpers and Jazz 2017 announced

The theme for this year's Tree Jumpers competition has been announced.

Warwick Art Gallery has opened tree jumper exhibition registrations

Stage set for a grand opening

SHOW HIGHLIGHT: The horse spectacular grand parade will include heavy horses to open the 150th Warwick Show this Friday night.

New horse spectacular to open 150th Warwick Show

Married at First Sight twins 'at war' over Snapchat

A BITTER fight is set to erupt between Married At First Sight twins Sharon and Michelle, after Sharon discovers her sister follows her ‘husband’ on Snapchat.

The Bachelor led to ‘drinking problems’

The Bachelor contestant Lana Jeavons-Fellows.

Former contestant has told how she turned to partying after the show

Triple J's One Night Stand coming to Mount Isa

Concert goers enjoy music at Triple J's One Night Stand in Geraldton in 2016.

YOUTH radio station's free, all-ages concert coming to regional Qld.

Toowoomba filmmaker's big win at Miami film festival

BIG WIN: Director Iain Fulton filming a scene from his award-winning film Velvet Boulevard.

A filmmaker's university project won an award at a Miami festival

The sexiest MKR challenge yet

Courtney and Valerie have these expressions for a good reason.

THE challenge is to make sauce worth bottling, and it’s sexy.

Adele is obsessed with this Aussie TV show

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. Adele, who has five Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, including album, song and record of the year. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

THE British singer made time to visit the set of her favourite show.

Ten axes Biggest Loser from Sunday nights

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton pictured with host Fiona Falkiner, centre.

Transformed series moved after its ratings slumped to a record low.

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Ready to move in. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or nursery chamfer home...

Family Entertainer

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 279,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Country Living In Town

273 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 3 $279,000

On 6,213sqm this property provides country living in town. The home features a spacious kitchen opening to a large combined dining and lounge room with wood...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Great Value Four Bedroom Home

113 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $205,000

Four bedrooms plus sleep-out / sun-room Large eat-in kitchen, two way bathroom Double sided fireplace to kitchen and lounge Fully fenced 802sqm block Timber home...

&quot;WARWICK HEIGHTS&quot; Stake your Claim Now!!!

L1 to 9 & 11 to Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 Expressions of...

Prestige residential living elevated position with magnificent outlook 14 lots available, large homesites from 725m2 to 2025m2, sought after area, close to...

Stonewood Park Estate Building Block

7 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $124,500

Prestige residential building block 1072m2 in Warwick's most sought after area "Stonewood Park" close to the golf course. private, quiet, secluded and elevated...

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!