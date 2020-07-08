Menu
Criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum said has been accused of possessing a dangerous drug.
Crime

High-profile lawyer facing drugs charge

by Lea Emery
8th Jul 2020 6:28 AM
HIGH profile Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum has been charged after drugs were allegedly found during a police raid of his home.

Mr MacCallum, a director of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, was issued with a notice to appear in court in the coming weeks.

High-profile Gold Coast lawyer Campbell MacCallum last month.
He has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs. It is not clear what drug he was alleged to have in his possession.

The experienced lawyer's Burleigh home was raided on Monday.

It is understood MacCallum had been staying in Broadbeach apartments while renovations were underway.

Campbell Maccallum has acted in a number of high-profile cases. Picture: Jerad Williams
MacCallum made his name representing high-profile criminals such as double murderer Lionel Patea, a number of professional rugby league players, bikies and members of the notorious Barbaro family.

Attempts to contact Mr MacCallum were unsuccessful.

