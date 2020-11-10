Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BAN OR NOT TO BAN: The Warwick school said banning mobiles would increase concentration in students.
BAN OR NOT TO BAN: The Warwick school said banning mobiles would increase concentration in students.
Education

High school bans ‘anxiety-inducing’ mobiles, smart watches

Tessa Flemming
9th Nov 2020 10:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WARWICK State High School will become the latest Warwick school to completely ban mobile phone use during school hours.

The policy will be in place from 2021 and was decided by Warwick High staff, student council representatives and the P&C.

Students are currently permitted to take phones to school but can only use them in breaks.

According to a letter sent to parents today, all mobile phones would be stored in designated phone lockers daily, only if needed for transport or health reasons. Students will be required to provide their own locks and keys.

“While we understand that some families may consider mobile phones appropriate for the journey to and from school, the school position is that mobile phones should not be brought into the school unless there are EXCEPTIONAL circumstances,” it read.

Those phones would also be switched off and out of sight on school grounds from 8.45am — 3.10pm.

If a student is caught with a phone, penalties may include parents picking up the phone or

consequences in line with the student code of conduct.

The policy would also include portable music players, smart switch watches and air buds/earphones.

The move comes following a review by the NSW Government that found mobiles in class were “anxiety-inducing”, interrupted lessons and were a source of cyberbullying.

Victoria and Tasmania already have similar rules enforced across their schools, while South Australia opposed a blanket bans on the devices.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        KEY DEBATES: 5 sources of contention for SDRC

        Premium Content KEY DEBATES: 5 sources of contention for SDRC

        Council News Progress of a $1.9 million drag strip, street name disputes, and more. These are the major council issues this week.

        Popular Killarney hiking spot closed off

        Premium Content Popular Killarney hiking spot closed off

        Environment What a $55k revamp to this family-friendly favourite means for you. DETAILS INSIDE:...

        PUB PUNCH-ON: Warwick man in court over bar fight

        Premium Content PUB PUNCH-ON: Warwick man in court over bar fight

        Crime Escalating tensions spilled over into alcohol-fuelled violence, with the man...

        Tattoo artist eyes parlour in Warwick

        Premium Content Tattoo artist eyes parlour in Warwick

        Business The Warwick man said he was blown away by the growing demand for the art form.