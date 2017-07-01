Highland fever hits Warwick

Time to get the tartan out and celebrate the Celtic heritage at Celtic In The Park.

WARWICK, it's time to get your tartan out and prepare for a gathering of the clans.

The inaugural Celtic in the Park is happening in Leslie Park tomorrow from 11am.

Warwick Caledonian Society chieftain Alexander Manfield said everyone was invented to attend and revel in some Celtic heritage.

"Come along and listen to the bagpipes and drums,” Mr Manfield said.

"Grab a comfortable seat and settle in to watch the magnificent Highland dancers at the very first Celtic in the Park.

"The day will be a chance for people to bring a picnic and listen to the stirring sounds of Scottish music and maybe enjoy a traditional Highland sport or two.

"Celtic in the Park will run from 11am with all the bands and dancers making a massed band spectacular at 2.30pm.”

Mr Manfield urged everyone to head along and get involved.

"So come down and try your luck at the toss the Wellington boot or tug-of-war,” he said.

"Wear your kilt and

dance along at the youth stage in Leslie Park in Albert St, right opposite WIRAC.

"It should be a fun-filled and colourful day.”

The program includes Highland games such as a gumboot-tossing competition, tug-of-war and the kilted dash; plenty of highland dancing performances; and various pipe bands from around the district with a joint pipe band finale.