TRUCK CRASH: Highway closed at Goondiwindi yesterday afternoon.
News

Highway reopened after truck rollover

Tessa Flemming
23rd Jul 2020 8:17 AM
A MAJOR Southern Downs highway has been reopened after a truck rollover in Goondiwindi last night.

At 5.34pm, paramedics received a call that a truck had crashed on the Cunningham Highway, near Boundary Rd.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two crews used a crane to lift the truck back onto its wheels.

"Crews also assisted police and council with traffic management," he said.

"The highway has since been reopened in both directions."

The driver was treated by paramedics on scene but had no obvious injuries.

Warwick Daily News

