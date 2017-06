PARAMEDICS are searching for a man who has reportedly fallen from a cliff in Main Range National Park this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service was advised a 21-year-old man had fallen while hiking on the Mt Mitchell track at Tarome at about 10.30am.

Initial reports were the man fell approximately 10 metres.

A QAS spokeswoman earlier advised there were no details on the full extent of his injuries.

Ambulance crews from Boonah and Aratula are en route to the scene.

Updates to follow.