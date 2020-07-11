Hiker falls to death in Scenic Rim

The hiker’s body was found in the Scenic Rim today.

A HIKER has fallen to their death while bushwalking through the Scenic Rim region in the state's southeast.

Emergency services personnel are currently on scene after the hiker's body was discovered.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said they were called at 10.48am to Lower Portals Rd at Mount Barney after the hiker fell from a cliff.

A rescue helicopter with a critical care paramedic on board, as well as a ground crew, rushed to the scene.

It is understood the hiker could not be helped and was not taken to hospital.

It is understood they were part of a small group of walkers.