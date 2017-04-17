Hikers in midnight mountain rescue near Killarney

Two elderly hikers got into trouble on Wilson's Peak near Killarney last night, prompting a midnight rescue.

TWO elderly bushwalkers got into trouble on Wilson's Peak near Killarney yesterday, prompting a difficult midnight police rescue.

Sergeant Brad Doyle of Killarney police said the two were separated from their bushwalking group yesterday afternoon.

"They got caught out, and found themselves lost in fading light,” he said.

"Soon they were stuck in the dark and activated a personal EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon).

"It was about 10 degrees in Killarney last night, but was significantly colder up on the mountain.”

Sgt Doyle said the hikers were a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s.

"They have done the right thing,” he said.

"They realised it was too dangerous to continue, they activated the EPIRB and stayed where they were.”

Sgt Doyle said he received notification an EPIRB had been activated at about 8pm.

"It was a pretty concerning call, so I quickly headed back to the station and organised some resources from Warwick,” he said.

"Two officers from Warwick joined me and we arrived at the start of the walk at 10.30pm.

"It took us about two hours to find the men and get them back to the road.

"It was pretty tough going up there, it's quite steep in places and there is a lot of very heavy vegetation to contend with.”

Sgt Doyle said the search party had the men back to their vehicles at 12.30am this morning.

"They were exhausted and very cold, but otherwise in good health,” he said.

"They were both quite fit, experienced bushwalkers.

"They declined offers of medical checkup and returned to their camptsite near Boonah.”