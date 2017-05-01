23°
Hikers reported missing at National Park

Sophie Lester
| 1st May 2017 6:02 PM
At least five people are thought to be missing at Main Range National Park.
At least five people are thought to be missing at Main Range National Park. Contributed

AT LEAST five people are believed to be missing in Main Range National Park this evening. 

An informant has reportedly contacted Warwick police about the hikers - two men and at least three boys - who set out yesterday to scale Mt Superbus.  

The group are believed to have begun their trek from the  Emu Creek Road side of the National Park and scaled the mountain to see the crashed Lincoln Bomber on the mountain. 

They were reported to have camped overnight and were expected to return at about 3 this afternoon. 

Initial reports said one of the men was thought to have had a flare and Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons. 

Topics:  main range national park mt superbus

