Hillary Clinton still thinks she can be President

Hillary Clinton at the "Hillary" premiere in New York. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Hillary Clinton at the "Hillary" premiere in New York. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Surprise, surprise.

Hillary Clinton is trailing her coat to be Joe Biden's Vice President, if not the Democratic nominee for President.

Considering the cognitive impairment Biden is labouring under on the campaign trail, the roles are one and the same.

Voters concerned about "Sleepy" Joe's senior moments and inability to string a sentence together without a teleprompter would be reassured by the presence of a stand-in, ready to go.

After all, Hillary almost was President, was Secretary of State and, after eight years as First Lady, knows her way around the White House. And, at 72, she's five years younger than Biden. That's her take, anyway.

She hasn't quite come out and said, "Pick me" but, as she launched a glowing four-part documentary about her life on Friday, the hints were too heavy to ignore.

She still isn't over losing the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, for all her claims to have found contentment in her garden in bucolic Chappaqua, New York.

Her latest suggestion came in an interview with CNN on Sunday when she said she would "love to have a woman on the ticket, finally, again," she said.

"Obviously, I'd like to keep that moving, and actually have it happen in this election that someone would be the first woman vice president."

Hillary Clinton said she’d “love to have a woman on the ticket” for President. Picture: Monica Schipper/Getty

"Someone". Hmmmm. Wonder who?

Last month she told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that she'd consider being the Democrats' vice-presidential candidate in the November election, if asked.

"I never say never because I believe in serving my country, but it's never going to happen," she said, coyly.

She has been inserting herself into this election cycle in a way that cries out unfinished business. Now that two white septuagenarians are the last men standing, she sees her opening.

The Democratic establishment can't abide socialist populist Bernie Sanders, and they can't keep Biden in witness protection forever. At some point he'll be caught without the teleprompter and Hillary plans to be there for the rescue.

She does interviews describing Trump as an "illegitimate president," and mere "occupant of the Oval Office".

She finds new excuses every day to explain away her election loss - from the Kremlin, Sanders, misogyny and self-hating women, to her campaign staff and the deplorables.

With a newly wrinkle-free forehead and plumped-up cheeks, she and daughter Chelsea have been pressing the flesh at bookstores with their eponymous The Book of Gutsy Women and the upcoming Grandma's Gardens.

On Friday, the hagio-documentary, Hillary, premiered on streaming service Hulu.

There are moments where Hillary is surprisingly likeable, particularly in the first episode when we see her as a geeky young woman with thick glasses in the early 1970s breaking the glass ceiling at Yale Law school, and then giving up her shining career prospects to follow a shaggy-haired Lothario named Bill Clinton back to Arkansas.

It is to her credit that she persevered with the marriage through all his philandering. However, her greatest strength is also her Achilles heel.

The most prominent feminist politician in America showed just how shallow her commitment to the sisterhood is after Bill revealed in Hillary that he had used Monica Lewinsky like a stress ball when he was President.

In a gobsmacking moment in Episode three, Bill, 73, dismisses his 1995 affair with the 22-year-old White House intern by saying it was something he did "to manage my anxieties."

Hillary's response was to go on TV last week and tell Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen how "romantic and sensitive" Bill is. "I will come home sometimes, and he'll have flowers for me because he knows I've had a bad day. He's really so thoughtful."

Not great timing.

But the greatest insight in the Hulu doco comes when Hillary describes her great defeat in 2016. She was so devastated when she realised Trump had won the election that she lay on her bed in her suite at the five-star Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan, feeling "bewildered and astonished" and later "collapsed in the back of the van".

Instead of trying to alleviate the anguish of her devoted supporters gathered at the cavernous Javits Center nearby, wearing their 'I'm With Her' T-shirts, she refused to make a concession speech, as Barack Obama had urged her to do in a phone call.

"Obama called me and he said, 'I'm really sorry but you probably should concede.' And I said, 'I can't concede 'til the morning.' He said, 'Well, you gotta call Trump', and I said, 'oh brother'," Hillary recalls.

At 2am she dispatched her campaign chairman John Podesta to tell the crowd at the Javits Center it was "too close to call".

It wasn't until 2.30am that she called Trump to concede.

But worse is to come. She describes in the doco how she was immensely cheered by the despair of Democrat voters, "people crying on the sidewalks, holding their children up. [It was] like a death …

"What I loved was the reaction to the loss and the Resistance that grew up because of it," she said.

"It began to sprout almost immediately. There was a very big silver lining which made me feel somewhat better."

This is not the reaction of a person who should ever be president of anything, not even the local school P&F. It's sociopathic. The destructive political polarisation in America over the past four years owes a great deal to Clinton's gracelessness. She embarrassed women by being such a sore loser and poisons any Democratic candidate who emulates her.

@mirandadevine