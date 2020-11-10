Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
One of the Hilltop Hoods has told a jury he woke up confused in the middle of a violent melee after an alleged attack.
One of the Hilltop Hoods has told a jury he woke up confused in the middle of a violent melee after an alleged attack.
Crime

Hilltop Hoods singer tells of wake ‘glassing’

by Jordanna Schriever
10th Nov 2020 6:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Hilltop Hoods frontman Daniel Smith heard "a loud popping sound" and blanked out when he was hit on the head with a glass object at a wake, a jury heard.

Smith, who is also known by his stage name MC Pressure, suffered a 3cm gash to the top of his head during the alleged incident at Aberfoyle Park about 11pm on May 31, 2018.

"I heard a loud popping sound on my head. I felt a hot rush and my vision went blank. I passed out," he said.

Christopher Peregi, who is stepfather to Mr Smith's oldest child, is standing trial in the District Court after pleading not guilty to aggravated causing harm with intent over the alleged incident.

Christopher Peregi. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Kelly Barnes
Christopher Peregi. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Kelly Barnes

He is also charged with assault for allegedly punching Mr Smith's older brother, Ross Smith, on the same night.

Opening the trial, prosecutor Carmen Matteo told the jury of seven women and five men, Peregi and the Smith brothers were at a wake on Istanbul Drive, Aberfoyle Park, after the funeral of a mutual friend's father.

The jury heard the Smith brothers and 45-year-old Peregi of Aberfoyle Park, had spoken without incident earlier in the night.

She said Daniel Smith, 42, was "struck from behind" with a glass object.

"The brother's responded and responded physically," she said.

She said the three men then began fighting before they were pulled apart and ushered outside. The court heard all men had been friends before the incident, but Ross Smith had taken issue with the secretive start to Peregi's relationship with Daniel Smith's former partner years earlier.

Another incident at a family holiday led Peregi to send a "threatening" text message to Ross Smith. The court heard that text message had been discussed at the wake, prior to the alleged glassing.

From the witness stand, Daniel Smith, 42, said he regained consciousness in the middle of a melee.

He said he felt "confused, angry and probably scared" after the alleged incident.

He suffered multiple injuries including a head wound, broken hand, chipped teeth and temporary hearing loss.

Andrew Williams, for Peregi, said people at the gathering had been drinking since about 3pm. He said the jury would need to consider whether the injuries were intended. "Listen carefully to the evidence and keep an open mind about those issues until you've heard all of the evidence," he said.

Judge Liesl Chapman, told the jury to remain impartial and avoid searching the internet about Mr Smith's career. The trial continues.

 

Originally published as Hilltop Hoods singer tells of wake 'glassing'

crime daniel smith hilltop hoods mc pressure violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shock servo closure a ‘blow’ to motorists

        Premium Content Shock servo closure a ‘blow’ to motorists

        Business Southern Downs drivers to be hit hard as MP James Lister urges a reconsider amid fears for local jobs.

        ‘SHAMEFUL’: Man assaults 72yo in volatile family dispute

        Premium Content ‘SHAMEFUL’: Man assaults 72yo in volatile family dispute

        News The Warwick court heard the man had earlier abused his mother and threatened to...

        LEST WE FORGET: Youth take on Remembrance Day legacy

        Premium Content LEST WE FORGET: Youth take on Remembrance Day legacy

        News Warwick students will be asked to share in a brand new tradition to keep history...

        NEW START: Historic event returns to Allman Park

        Premium Content NEW START: Historic event returns to Allman Park

        News More than one family favourite is locked in at the Warwick track in a blockbuster...