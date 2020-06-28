HIRING NOW: 10 jobs available in Warwick

APPLY NOW: Here are 10 jobs up for grabs in Warwick right now. Picture: file

WARWICK’S job market is well and truly on the road to recovery, with a number of positions currently up for grabs.

Check out the list below, and take advantage of the weekend to spruce up your resume and cover letter before applying for one of these 10 vacancies.

You never know where it could lead you.

1. Housekeeper

Comfort Inn Warwick is looking for a housekeeper to join their team on a casual basis.

The ideal candidate will need to be fit, healthy, and honest, with a keen eye for detail and the ability to work efficiently while unsupervised.

Industry experience is preferred, but not essential, as training will be provided.

The position will begin with two shifts a week, but could lead to more regular work in the future, and preference will be given to applicants able to pick up extra hours at short notice.

If this sounds like the job for you, drop your resume and references in to Comfort Inn Warwick at 57 Victoria St, Warwick.

2. Delivery person

Downs Heating, Cooling & Outdoors in Warwick has a vacancy for a gas delivery person, again on a casual basis.

The successful applicant will work between 15 and 44 hours per week, and the position’s key duties include gas deliveries, cylinder filling, store work, and other general responsibilities.

Having a clean open driver’s licence is a must, as is taking pride in one’s work.

To apply, head in-store at 75 Grafton St and complete the application form.

3. Job coach

BEST Employment is seeking expressions of interest for job coach roles in a number of locations across the Southern Downs and northern NSW regions.

The positions would be with the not-for-profit organisation’s “jobactive” and Disability Employment Services teams.

No industry experience is necessary, but the successful applicant should be self-motivated and positive, with great interpersonal and time management skills.

If this is the position you’ve been looking for, send your expression of interest to hr@best.com.au

4. Community Registered Nurse

BlueCare is currently advertising for experienced RNs to join their team in the Warwick community.

Responsibilities include providing person-centred care to your clients, ensuring a safe environment within their home and using their clinical skills to improve their client’s quality of life and independence.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of two years’ general nursing experience, preferably within the community sector, along with excellent communication skills and computer literacy.

An unrestricted AHPRA registration, unlimited work entitlements, and current open driver’s licence will also be essential.

For more information or to apply, go to BlueCare’s ad on Seek.

5. Community development officer

The Southern Downs Regional Council has a vacancy for a community development officer, specifically working on bush fire recovery.

The role will assist in the delivery of a wide range of community recovery and rebuilding activities across the Southern Downs.

The ideal candidate will have experience with relevant legislation, emergency management activities, and facilitating recovery and capacity-building programs.

They will also have a high level of project planning experience, a proven capacity to deliver innovative programs, excellent communication skills, and strong community engagement.

The position is a two-year contract, working full-time hours over a nine-day fortnight.

For more information or to apply, go to the council’s website and fill out the application form Applications close at 9am on Monday, July 13.

6. Economic development officer

The SDRC is also searching for an economic development officer to join their team.

The position will support the delivery of business, economic, and tourism projects to work toward the region’s economic sustainability.

Applicants should have a highly developed knowledge of the region’s commercial sector and its key factors to success, along with the ability to implement programs that sustain the industry.

For more information or to apply, go to the council’s website and fill out the application form.

Applications close at 9am on Monday, July 13.

7. Senior sales assistant

BrightEyes’ Warwick store is looking to hire senior sales assistants who are passionate about retail and providing the ultimate customer experience.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of three years’ experience in a similar role, as well as a great work ethic and commitment to achieving sales targets.

Previous experience at an eyewear retailer would be advantageous, but is not essential, as ongoing training will be provided.

The position will require roster flexibility over weekdays, weekends, and public holidays.

If this sounds like the job for you, send your resume and cover letter to warwick@brighteyes.net.au

8. Operations assistant

Westbuilt Homes is looking for an operations assistant to join their close-knit team.

Key duties include general admin and reception work, as well as following up with contractors, issuing purchase orders, and ordering stock items.

Applicants should have previous experience in admin and support roles, excellent writing and typing skills, as well as a passion for helping people and learning new things.

For more information or to apply, go to the job’s Seek ad.

9. Baristas, juniors

Zarraffa’s Coffee Warwick is searching for baristas and juniors to work on a casual basis.

Primary duties will involve customer service, cashing orders, and making high-quality coffee.

Candidates should possess excellent customer service skills, the ability to work in a fast-paced team environment, and impeccable presentation and personal hygiene.

Previous experience is preferred, but not essential.

To apply or find more information on the role, go to the job’s Seek ad.

10. ICT officer

The School of Total Education in Warwick is looking for a full-time ICT officer to join their team.

The job’s key responsibilities include maintaining ICT systems, providing ICT support to teachers and students, and reviewing or developing ICT systems.

The ideal applicant will have a demonstrated technical ability with ICT systems, experience with both Windows and Apple software systems, and excellent communication skills.

A current Blue Card will be essential, and industry qualifications and experience will be looked upon favourably.

For more information or to apply, go to the ad on Seek.