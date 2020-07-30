HISS-TORY OF SNAKES: Region’s snake hot spots

SNAKES ALIVE! One Allora family spotted a snake slithering into their daughter’s bedroom, calling the snake catcher before any harm could be done.

SNAKE season is just around the corner on the Southern Downs, where several severe snake attacks and sightings were reported over the past 12 months.

Drought conditions drove the nope ropes out of hiding earlier than usual as they sought water and refuge, hiding everywhere from under the toilet seat to in children’s bedrooms.

In preparation for the slithering spring and summer ahead the Daily News has compiled a list of all the reptilian hot spots, with a few ssscary stories to keep you on your toes.

Killarney

A KILLARNEY woman had to be hospitalised after a snake attacked her lower leg in April.

The woman, in her 50s, reported the bite occurred just after 7pm.

The species of snake remains unknown.

Rosenthal Heights

IN the same week as one woman was bitten in Killarney, another was bitten on the hand at Rosenthal Heights.

It was the second such attack in the area this year, after a man in his 40s was hospitalised for a snake bite on his leg in February.

February rains led to an increase in snake bites, according to snake catcher Anthony Adams, who said the snakes had become stronger, and more likely to be on the defence.

A carpet python hanging out in a toilet would be less dangerous than the Eastern Brown snake that assumed a similar position in one Allora home.

Allora

QUICK thinking parents prevented what could have been a deadly situation when they saw an Eastern Brown snake slither into their daughter’s bedroom in January.

At their home in Allora, Mr Adams was called in to assist the family safely remove the snake.

“That one wasn’t a good one – he was in the little girl’s bedroom, under her bed, in with all her toys,” Mr Adams said.

“It definitely would have been a nightmare if the owner hadn’t seen the snake go down the hallway into her room.”

It was the second such snake to be found in Allora that month, with another family discovering a brown snake curled up in their toilet bowl.

While Mr Adams couldn’t see the full length of that snake, he was nonetheless shocked by its size.

“He was big, I got another one yesterday which was three to four feet long and the head on this snake was twice as big as that one,” he said.

“I’d say he was five to six feet.”

Believing the snake crawled through a chip in the septic pipes, Mr Adams soon figured out the only way for the snake to get out was the way it came in.

“There wasn’t anything else we could do, we were there for three hours,” he said.

“What we did was left everything closed and put a net and paper over that hole, because we knew that if it moved he had got out.”

PEEK-A-BOO: Eastern Brown snakes love sneaky hiding spots.

Warwick

IT was a lucky escape for one Warwick man when a snake bit him in his car in November.

The 50-year-old was found by the side of the Gore Highway with a ratchet strap wrapped around his leg as a tourniquet.

Millmerran police officer-in-charge Steve Ryan said the man started feeling ill and called paramedics.

“But he did not know where he was so he gave them the wrong address.”

Fortunately a passing motorist found the man beside the road and alerted emergency services in time to save his life.

Eastern Brown snakes are relatively common in the Rose City, particularly near the Condamine River, where they’re often spotted by dogs.

Dayzee the dog was left partially paralysed in October when a snake bit her on a neighbourhood walk.

Owner Sarah McKendry said the dog was panting and screaming, with bite marks on her leg.

“She got so weak, she couldn’t hold herself up. Her gums went white and she started drooling,” Miss McKendry said.

“After 20 minutes she seemed herself again, but if we had thought she was OK, she would have died.”

Snake catcher Drew Godfrey said some Warwick snakes had grown incredibly large, and old, claiming he’d seen one around 10-years-old in a Warwick home in October.

Maryvale

SEVERAL snakes were spotted in Maryvale over the summer, with one man in his 70s taken to the Warwick Hospital after a snake bit him on the arm.

The 70-year-old recovered from the attack, which occurred around 7pm in the evening.

The species of snake remains unknown.