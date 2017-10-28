Historic band disappointed by parade omission

The Rodeo Street Parade was left without a notable staple, the Warwick City Brass Band.

THEY'RE one of Warwick's most historical musical institutions and have been a part of the Warwick Rodeo Street Parade for decades, however that wasn't enough to get them into today's action.

Confusion over paperwork meant the Warwick City Brass Band was unable to participate in today's parade, leaving a number of band member's feeling let-down.

President Ian Darnell said the band arrived today thinking they would be performing.

"We recieved a notification the parade was on, and said we would be there,” Mr Darnell said.

"We didn't fill out a form, and when we got there we weren't on the list.

"Scots PGC pulled out, so we asked if we could take their place.

"They asked us for our public liability insurance, and we said council should have it, as we have to send it to them every August.

"That wasn't enough, and they said we couldn't march.

"We wanted to march ahead of the parade but some members were concerned about legal liabilities, so we stood in the corner of Leslie Park and played.”

Mr Darnell said a number of members travelled to be a part of the morning.

"We had people who came up from Stanthorpe to help us out,” he said.

"Some turned down a fully-paid gig in St George, so it was disapppointing for them.

"We were hoping common sense would've come into it.

"They know we've got insurance.

"The band itself is 151 years old, and they've been performing at the parade for as long as I can remember.”

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said it was an unfortunate situation for the band.

"My understanding is they didn't put in the application form with a copy of their insurance,” Cr Dobie said.

"Part of the requirement is that group applicants need an official entry with insurance, and they arrived without having officially being entered.

"I understand they would be very disappointed. They play at a lot of events in Warwick and surrounding areas, and have members from outside of Warwick practising with marching.

"Unforunately, we have to stick to a protocol. I'm sure they have insurance, but that's part of the requirement.

"I encourage them to join in next year, and to get their entry in, along with a copy of their insurance.”